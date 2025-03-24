Miami Open: Emma Raducanu beats Amanda Anisimova, into quarters

Open Extended Reactions

Emma Raducanu is enjoying a deep run at the Miami Open this week. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu ensured her run at the Miami Open would continue on Monday as she downed American Amanda Anisimova and booked her place in the quaterfinals.

Raducanu earned a comfortable 6-1, 6-3 straight-sets victory, winning her first-ever quarterfinal place at a 1000-level WTA event.

She will face the winner of Marta Kostyuk and Jessica Pegula on Tuesday.

"I've come a long way in the last week since Indian Wells," Raducanu told Sky Sports.

"I wasn't really feeling great about my tennis, but I've got some great people around me who I trust, who I have fun with off the court as well -- for me, that is extremely important.

"For me, who is very expressive, I play my best when I'm expressive, authentically myself and creative. When I'm boxed in into a regimented way, I'm not able to express myself in the same way."

Raducanu's comments come after she split from her latest coach, Vladimir Platenik, after just 14 days.

She is being led by stand-in coaches Mark Petchey and Jane O'Donoghue in Miami, although she is searching for her eighth full-time coach in less than four years.