Open Extended Reactions

Get ready for the wheels of WNBA player movement to start spinning. The league's 2025 free agency period is here. Contract negotiations began Tuesday, and players can officially sign with teams starting Feb. 1. Six big-name free agents have received the core designation, which means their way of getting to another team would be via trade.

There is also one big name, guard Jewell Loyd, who is not a free agent but is seeking a trade from the Seattle Storm. Where she goes will likely impact several other moves various teams make.

The dominoes will begin to fall shortly, with teams making deals and rosters starting to form. What might all the movement look like?

Anything could happen, but two of the highest-profile free agents are expected to stay put: Breanna Stewart with the New York Liberty, with whom she won the WNBA championship last season, and Nneka Ogwumike with the Seattle Storm. Others might also stay with their current teams, but there is a little more uncertainty about their future destinations.

ESPN's Alexa Philippou, Michael Voepel and Kevin Pelton examine 10 of the top free agents likely on the move, as well as Loyd, and where they might fit best for the 2025 WNBA season.

Players listed in order of Pelton's ranking of the top 10 free agents.

Jewell Loyd, G

2024 stats: 19.7 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 3.6 APG

Age: 31

Best fit: Las Vegas Aces

Loyd's partnership with Breanna Stewart, which produced championships in 2018 and 2020 with the Seattle Storm, showed how effective she can be as a perimeter counterweight to a dominant frontcourt player. Replacing Kelsey Plum in Las Vegas would put Loyd back in that role alongside three-time MVP A'ja Wilson -- who, like teammates Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young, shares an agent with Loyd. If Plum wants to go elsewhere, it's possible the Aces could land Loyd as a replacement in a deal that sends Plum to her desired destination.

Other top option: Chicago Sky

A Loyd homecoming in Chicago would also make sense. The Sky chose not to issue a qualifying offer to their leading perimeter scorer, Chennedy Carter, leaving a void in the backcourt that Loyd would capably fill. -- Pelton

Alyssa Thomas, F

2024 stats: 10.6 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 7.9 APG

Age: 32

Best fit: Connecticut Sun

Thomas has been synonymous with Connecticut for her entire career and has long embodied the franchise ethos of a gritty, oft-overlooked group that always surpasses expectations. Yet signs -- including Thomas calling out the Sun's lack of player amenities multiple times -- are pointing to a potential parting of ways.

Thomas was cored by Connecticut, so the only way for her to leave is via trade. But she has such a unique player profile that a team trading for her would likely need to build its system around her. It also remains to be seen how much of a priority it is for Thomas and her fiancée, DeWanna Bonner, to play together in 2025, and it's another factor that could complicate a potential trade scenario. But maybe Thomas still ends up returning to the only franchise she has ever played for.

Other top options: Phoenix Mercury, Minnesota Lynx

With a potential combination of Diana Taurasi's retirement and Brittney Griner's departure, the Mercury could look a lot different in 2025. Thomas is someone they could build around, especially if they surround her with shooters (perhaps even Bonner), and who would elevate their defensive ceiling. And the Mercury's $100 million practice facility would surely be a selling point.

Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve, meanwhile, was the one who convinced Thomas several years ago to join the USA Basketball national team pool, which resulted in Thomas' strong run throughout the 2022 World Cup and 2024 Olympics. Could Reeve see Thomas as a key piece to winning another championship? The chemistry Kayla McBride and Thomas have demonstrated at Unrivaled as Laces teammates could also be a tantalizing prospect to translate to the WNBA. -- Philippou

Emma Meesseman, F

2024 stats: DNP in WNBA

Age: 31

Best fit: Connecticut Sun

The possibility of Meesseman returning to the WNBA after opting to focus on the Belgian national team the past two summers became more realistic when her national coach, Rachid Melziane, was hired as the Sun's head coach. We already know how Meesseman, a two-time All-Star and the 2019 Finals MVP, is maximized in Melziane's system. She made the All-Star five at last year's Olympics after leading all scorers at 23.3 PPG as Belgium reached the semifinals.

Other top options: Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty

Given how well Meesseman fits in a system predicated on ball movement, the Lynx are an interesting fit. That would reunite Meesseman with assistant Eric Thibault, who served in the same role during Meesseman's time with the Washington Mystics. I'd also be intrigued to see Meesseman with the Liberty. She played forward alongside Stewart with EuroLeague powers UMMC Ekaterinburg and Fenerbahce, winning titles in both 2021 and 2023. -- Pelton

Kelsey Plum, G

2024 stats: 17.8 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 4.2 APG

Age: 30

Best fit: Golden State Valkyries

If Plum is looking for a fresh start after spending her entire career with the San Antonio/Las Vegas franchise, Golden State would be the embodiment of that as an expansion team. Plum would have the opportunity to be a star in a great market (depending on who else the Valkyries land in free agency, she could be the star of that team) in her home state of California. Plus it would be a reunion between Natalie Nakase, Plum's former assistant coach in Las Vegas, and former Aces teammate Kate Martin.

Other top options: Los Angeles Sparks, Seattle Storm

Los Angeles could be an interesting landing spot, as Plum would bring more star power to surround the young tandem of Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink. New Sparks coach Lynne Roberts is also familiar with Plum after coaching against her when she was at the University of Utah and Plum was putting together a record-breaking career at the University of Washington. Las Vegas might want the No. 2 draft pick in return, though, and that would be unwise for the Sparks to give up considering Plum is likely signing a one-year deal.

Los Angeles would be a more direct homecoming (Plum is from the San Diego area) but Seattle is another potential destination of a similar vein. The Storm are in the market for a new two-guard with Loyd requesting a trade. Plum was even in town last weekend when UW retired her jersey. -- Philippou

Brittney Griner, C

2024 stats: 17.8 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 2.3 APG

Age: 34

Best fit: Las Vegas Aces

Tuesday's news that Griner is testing free agency made waves throughout the WNBA, particularly after Griner had previously said "Phoenix is home ... This is it."

But things change, and it would be a major move for Griner to continue her WNBA career for a different franchise after spending her entire career with the Mercury.

There's one interesting option if she doesn't want to move too far: Las Vegas. The Aces have sorely missed having another big who can be an offensive threat alongside A'ja Wilson. Could we see Wilson and Griner -- who won two Olympic gold medals together with USA Basketball -- join forces for the Aces?

Other top options: Phoenix Mercury, Dallas Wings

Perhaps Griner ends up staying in Phoenix after all and concludes her career there. Dallas would be another meaningful place for her to end up, as Griner is from Houston and also attended Baylor. The Wings already have Teaira McCowan and Kalani Brown signed to guaranteed contracts, but the perennial All-Star would be an upgrade at center, so some trade maneuvering would likely be necessary. -- Philippou

Satou Sabally, F

2024 stats: 17.9 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 5.0 APG (15 games)

Age: 26

Best fit: New York Liberty

As Sabally celebrated the Liberty's championship alongside younger sister, Nyara, speculation swirled about the possibility of the two teaming up in Brooklyn. That only intensified when, after announcing that she's leaving Dallas, Satou added that she'd love to play with her sister "in the future." Such a pairing would also mark a reunion between Sabally and Oregon Ducks teammate Sabrina Ionescu. The headlines practically write themselves.

But with Sabally cored by Dallas, New York would likely have to give up something sizable for her. Would they be willing to do that and shake up their championship core?

Other top options: Indiana Fever, Phoenix Mercury

Sabally could be a great complement to Aliyah Boston in the frontcourt and, paired with a potential Caitlin Clark-Kelsey Mitchell backcourt, would catapult the Fever into championship contenders.

The Mercury are another intriguing option, especially after the power forward position was a weak spot for them last season, though -- something that applies with Thomas too -- they're also in a tough situation without a ton of assets to give up. -- Philippou

Brionna Jones, F

2024 stats: 13.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 53.8% FG

Age: 29

Best fit: Connecticut Sun

Jones has spent her career with the Sun. A backup her first three seasons who averaged less than 10 minutes per game, Jones blossomed in 2020 when she began starting. She was the league's Most Improved Player in 2021, and then in a one-season return to the bench, the Sixth Player of the Year in 2022. An Achilles injury cut short her 2023 season, but she started every game last year. With new coach Meziane taking over and the possibility of Sun teammates Thomas and Bonner moving on, Jones might see this as a time she can help provide stability to the Sun. And also be part of the next phase of the organization.

Other top options: Dallas Wings, Phoenix Mercury

With the Wings, Jones could reunite with Curt Miller and Chris Koclanes, now the general manager and head coach at Dallas. Miller was the Sun's head coach and Koclanes an assistant during several years Jones was with Connecticut, so there is lots of familiarity there. With both Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard possibly leaving Dallas, Jones could be an option at forward for the Wings.

There seems to be a lot of buzz about Phoenix making some key changes, and Jones could be in that mix as well. -- Voepel

2024 stats: 15.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 2.0 APG

Age: 37

Best fit: Phoenix Mercury

Bonner started her WNBA career with the Mercury, drafted No. 5 in 2009. She won two WNBA titles with Phoenix before going to Connecticut in 2020. It's uncertain how much longer Bonner wants to play, but she remains an effective defender who consistently does her job on offense too. There's something to be said about veterans who know how to take care of business, and Bonner is that type of player. She and fiancée Thomas might seek a chance to play in the same place, as they have done in Connecticut. So there is a possibility both end up in Phoenix. But there's also a chance that at least for one season, they could play for different teams.

Other top options: Connecticut Sun, Indiana Fever

Bonner might stay put with the Sun, especially if Thomas ends up doing the same. They have not been able to win a title together, so it's uncertain how much that plays into the equation.

With Stephanie White, the Sun's coach the past two seasons, now in Indiana, perhaps that connection might interest Bonner. She could fit in with the Fever as a veteran presence who can make the defense better with her savvy and versatility, as well as be another sure-handed target for Caitlin Clark's passing. -- Voepel

Kelsey Mitchell, G

2024 stats: 19.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 1.8 APG

Age: 29

Best fit: Indiana Fever

Mitchell has spent her career with the Fever, who drafted her No. 2 in 2018. The first six seasons, Indiana didn't make the playoffs. This past season, everything changed with the arrival of Clark, a perfect fit for what the Fever needed. Mitchell and Clark formed one of the league's top backcourts and seemed to click well as Indiana made it back to the postseason.

The Fever led the WNBA in home and road attendance in 2024. They have revamped their brain trust (president, GM and coach), are hosting the WNBA All-Star Game this summer and will have a new practice facility that's expected to open before the 2027 season. Also Mitchell is from Cincinnati, not that far of a drive from Indianapolis. She is cored, so unless the Fever or Mitchell really want a trade, it seems likely she will stay put.

Other top options: Seattle Storm, Las Vegas Aces

With Loyd seeking a trade from the Storm and Plum expected to want a trade from Las Vegas, both those franchises could see Mitchell as a good replacement at shooting guard. Mitchell has been a consistent scorer throughout her career, shooting about 40% from 3-point range twice, including this past season (40.2%). -- Voepel

Courtney Vandersloot, G

2024 stats: 6.4 PPG, 4.8 APG

Age: 35

Best fit: Minnesota Lynx

There's mutual respect between Vandersloot and coach Cheryl Reeve. Before Vandersloot signed with New York in 2023, she also met with Minnesota. Vandersloot might not break into the starting five that lost in the WNBA Finals against her Liberty last fall, but she'd give the Lynx a true point guard and could also play alongside starter Courtney Williams in the league's premier all-Courtney backcourt. In that scenario, Minnesota would be betting on Vandersloot bouncing back from 3-point range after shooting just 28.5% during two seasons in New York.

Other top option: Chicago Sky

A Vandersloot return to Chicago could make sense, given she and wife Allie Quigley (a Chicagoland native) own a home there. The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Sky met with Vandersloot on Tuesday at Unrivaled, where's she currently playing. Vandersloot would be an ideal veteran mentor for 2024 first-round picks Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, but the Sky wouldn't likely afford her a chance to win at a high level.

Back in 2023, Vandersloot also considered a return to her native Puget Sound to play for the Storm. Seattle's subsequent addition of Skylar Diggins-Smith means the two All-Star point guards would have to share ballhandling duties in Seattle. -- Pelton