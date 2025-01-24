Europa League: How Man United, Tottenham, Rangers can make top eight

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim believes that Matthijs de Ligt's disallowed goal vs. Rangers would have be given in the Premier League. (1:37)

Open Extended Reactions

The league phase of the new-look 36-team Europa League is finally reaching its climax.

Unlike in previous seasons, no teams will drop into the Conference League from the Europa League.

Let's take a look at what's at stake for the three British clubs, and how the tournament plays out.

How does it work?

The teams in positions 1-8 go straight to the round of 16 and won't have to play games in February.

The clubs in places 9-24 will face the playoff round next month.

Those in 25th to 36th are eliminated.

Does it matter where you finish in the table?

Yes, because the league placings create the knockout bracket. Unlike in previous seasons, where there would be open draws, paths will be set after this phase has been completed.

The new "seeding" system means the highest-placed teams can't face each other until the latter stages of the knockout round.

For instance, if we look at the table right now, Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt are in first and second, and they would not be able to play each other until the final. The teams in third and fourth -- currently Athletic Club and Manchester United -- can't play Lazio and Eintracht Frankfurt until the semifinals.

Finishing seventh or eighth is to be avoided, as that creates a direct collision course with first and second in the quarterfinals.

What are the league phase tiebreakers?

1 - Goal difference

2 - Goals scored

3 - Away goals scored

4 - Wins

5 - Away wins

6 - Higher number of total points collected by league phase opponents*

7 - Higher goal difference attained of league phase opponents*

8 - Higher goals scored by league phase opponents*

9 - Disciplinary points

10 - UEFA club coefficient.

*You add up the record of the eight teams faced in the league phase, effectively creating a difficulty level of opponents.

Manchester United need a win to be absolutely sure of the round of 16. Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Who is already through to the knockout rounds?

Round of 16 (1):

Lazio are the only team definitely top eight, and while they could finish as low as third, vastly superior goal difference means they will stay top.

Guaranteed at least a place in the knockout playoff round (14):

Eintracht Frankfurt, Athletic Club, Manchester United, Lyon, Tottenham Hotspur, Anderlecht, FCSB, Galatasaray, Bodø/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Olympiacos, Rangers, AZ Alkmaar, Union St.-Gilloise

Will make the knockout playoffs or be eliminated (14):

Ajax, PAOK, Real Sociedad, FC Midtjylland, IF Elfsborg, AS Roma, Ferencvaros, Fenerbahce, Besiktas, FC Porto, FC Twente, Braga, TSG Hoffenheim, Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Out (7):

RFS, Slavia Prague, Malmö FF, Ludogorets Razgrad, Qarabağ, Nice, Dynamo Kyiv

How it looks: the battle to go through

The three British sides are all assured of continuing into the knockout rounds. It's just a question of whether they will need to play in the knockout playoff round next month.

Europa League top 15 Points GD 1 - Lazio 19 +13 2 - Frankfurt 16 +6 3 - Athletic 16 +6 4 - Man United 15 +5 5 - Lyon 14 +8 6 - Tottenham 14 +5 7 - Anderlecht 14 +3 8 - FCSB 14 +4 9 - Galatasaray 13 +4 10 - Bodø/Glimt 13 +3 11 - Viktoria Plzen 12 +3 12 - Olympiacos 12 +3 13 - Rangers 11 +5 14 - AZ 11 +1 15 - St.-Gilloise 11 +1 Top 8 direct to round of 16

Final day fixtures:

Rangers vs. Union St.-Gilloise

AS Roma vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Prague vs. Malmö FF

Tottenham vs. Elfsborg

Ajax vs. Galatasaray

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. FC Porto

Ferencvaros vs. AZ Alkmaar

Braga vs. Lazio

Real Sociedad vs. PAOK

Olympiacos vs. Qarabag

Lyon vs. Ludogorets

Dynamo Kyiv vs. RFS

Midtjylland vs. Fenerbahçe

FC Twente vs. Besiktas

Athletic Club vs. Viktoria Plzen

Anderlecht vs. Hoffenheim

FCSB vs. Man United

Nice vs. Bodø/Glimt

4. Manchester United (15 points, goal difference +5)

FCSB (a)

Manchester United have a good buffer, and will be in the top eight with a victory. They could climb up to second if both Eintracht Frankfurt (16) and Athletic Club (16) fail to win.

A draw is very likely enough for the top eight. To miss out, all five of these teams would have to win: Lyon (14), Tottenham Hotspur (14), Anderlecht (14), Galatasaray (13) and Bodø/Glimt (13).

Bodø/Glimt (+3) would have to win by 2+ goals to have a chance of overtaking Man United on goal difference. If that's identical, Bodø/Glimt would finish higher with the most league phase wins.

Even if Man United lose, they look good, though they would automatically be overtaken by FCSB (14). They are into the round of 16 unless four of the following seven happen: win or draw for Lyon, Tottenham Hotspur; win for Anderlecht, Galatasaray, Bodø/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen (12), Olympiacos (12).

Man United, Viktoria Plzen (+3) and Olympiacos (+3) would all have +4 goal difference with one-goal results while United have scored more goals.

6. Tottenham Hotspur (14, +5)

Elfsborg (h)

Tottenham are through with a victory at home to Elfsborg, and could finish as high as second if Eintracht Frankfurt, Athletic Bilbao, Manchester United and Lyon fail to win.

If Spurs draw, they are in a little danger and would be outside the top eight if three of the following were to happen: win for Anderlecht, FCSB, Galatasaray, Bodø/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Olympiacos.

However, if Lyon lose they would drop below Spurs and it would require four from that list.

Viktoria Plzen and Olympiacos would have to win by 2+ goals to be in contention on goal difference.

If Spurs lose, they have less wriggle room and would be out if three of the following were to happen: win or draw for Anderlecht, FCSB, Galatasaray; win for Bodø/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Olympiacos, Rangers, AZ, Union St.-Gilloise.

AZ (+1), Union St.-Gilloise (+1) would need a goal-difference swing of four to go above Spurs.

Bodø/Glimt could overtake with a draw if Spurs lose by 2+ goals.

13. Rangers (11, +5)

Union St.-Gilloise (h)

Rangers are 13th, a seeding place for the knockout playoff round meaning the second leg will be at home, but that position isn't safe.

Rangers must win to be sure of being seeded, and that could also send them into the to eight.

If Rangers do get a victory, their goal difference of +5 helps. They would need at least one of Lyon (though their goal difference is +8), Tottenham Hotspur, Anderlecht or FCSB to lose to create a space in the top eight. The more teams who lose, the better the opportunity.

Rangers would also need the clubs on 12 and 13 points to falter. As the Scottish Premiership club have the best goal difference, they would enter the top 10 as long as none of these clubs win: Galatasaray, Bodø/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Olympiacos.

If two clubs on 14 points lose, then Rangers can afford one of the teams on 12 and 13 points to win. If three clubs on 14 points lose, the becomes two of the teams on 12 and 13.

If Rangers draw or lose then they are in danger of being overtaken (Union St.-Gilloise would automatically do so with a victory at Ibrox) and being unseeded. There are 11 clubs able to equal or better their 11 or 12 points.

The lowest Rangers could finish if all results went against them is 22nd, as there are three pairs of fixtures with clubs playing each other, meaning only one can overtake.

How does the final round of games work?

All 18 matches are played at the same time in a bumper round where every goal will change the table.

The games take place at 3 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. UK on Thursday, Jan. 30.

When is the draw for the knockout rounds?

The draw for the knockout playoff round -- featuring the clubs that finish ninth to 24th -- will take place on Friday, Jan. 31 at 7 a.m. ET / midday UK.

How does the knockout draw work?

In the knockout playoff round draw, teams are paired by their final position

Before the draw, teams will have two possible opponents.

For instance, 13th (Rangers) and 14th (AZ) will be paired to play either 19th (Midtjylland) or 20th (Elfsborg).

The two pairs of fixtures will then be drawn into opposite halves of the bracket.

The teams placed 9th to 16th are seeded and will be at home in the second leg.

First legs: Feb. 13, 2025

Second legs: Feb. 20, 2025

After the knockout playoff round draw, the teams who finish inside the top eight will still have four possible opponents.

For instance, third (Athletic Club) and fourth (Man United) would still be able to play any of those above clubs in 13th, 14th, 19th and 20th.

Once the knockout playoff round is complete, the teams in fifth and sixth would have two possible opponents remaining, the winners of those ties.

The round of 16 draw then takes place on Friday, Feb. 21, when third and fourth would be drawn into opposite halves of the bracket -- which would create a fixture against a winner of a knockout playoff round tie.

The teams placed 1st to 8th are seeded and will be at home in the second leg.

First legs: March 6, 2025

Second legs: March 13, 2025

The knockout bracket is now set. There is one more draw, straight after the round of 16 draw, to determine the home teams in the second leg for the quarterfinals and semifinals.