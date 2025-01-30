Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim insisted that despite his difficult start as Manchester United manager, his side must target winning the Europa League after booking their round-of-16 spot with a 2-0 victory at Steaua Bucharest on Thursday.

Amorim became the first United manager to lose five of his first 10 games in all competitions since Walter Crickmer in 1932, but a recent improvement has helped him settle into life in Manchester.

The Portuguese admitted after Sunday's victory at Fulham that he feels 10 years older having succeeded Erik ten Hag in November.

"I don't see a big difference in the way we play, but today we had more time to think and now you can see some movements, the idea is there because we have more time to play and understand the game," Amorim told reporters.

"I think we can go game by game and we can win it. Then you have the responsibility, no matter the context, you are in Manchester United so you must fight for winning trophies.

"When you get to this stage of any competition, anything is possible and they can prove they can win against anybody."

United's third-placed finish in the Europa League first phase ensured they avoided a two-legged playoff to reach the round of 16.

"That is really important for us, to have time to train, create connection between everyone, the staff, everyone there in training, go to the pitch, know each other in the right environment," Amorim added.

"Then we have one week to prepare a game, the beginning of the week you can work your idea and then have time to prepare the game and focus on the opponent. I can understand better my players."