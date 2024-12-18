Craig Burley and Luis Garcia reflect on Real Madrid's 3-3 draw against Rayo Vallecano with Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe out of the lineup. :+1::skin-tone-2: 1 (2:26)

Vinícius Júnior hit back at his critics after winning FIFA's The Best men's player of the year award on Tuesday, accusing his detractors of trying to "invalidate" and "diminish" him.

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Vinícius, 24, took the 2024 prize -- which is voted on by a combination of national team coaches and captains, journalists, and fans -- with 48 points, ahead of Manchester City midfielder Rodri who earned 43 points and Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham with 37 points.

It comes after Rodri beat Vinícius to the Ballon d'Or, which is organised by France Football and UEFA, leading Real Madrid to boycott the ceremony in protest.

"Today I write to the child who has seen so many idols lift that trophy," Vinícius posted on Instagram. "His time has come. Or rather, my time has come. The time to say ... yes, I am the best player in the world and I have fought hard for it.

"They have tried and tried to invalidate me, to diminish me. But they are not ready. No one is going to tell me who I should fight for, how I should behave. When I was at São Gonçalo, the system didn't care about me. It almost swallowed me up.

"I won for myself, for my family. With a lot of support along the way: Flamengo, Real Madrid, the Brazilian national team, my hundreds of teammates over the years ... the people who accompany me every day in my routine, those who admire me ... The best player in the world."

Vinícius Júnior was handed the prize by FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Christopher Pike - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Vinícius won The Best -- for the first time -- after a 2023-24 season which saw him help Madrid win a LaLiga and Champions League double.

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí won the women's award, with Carlo Ancelotti being named men's coach of the year.

In October, Vinícius reacted to missing out on the Ballon d'Or: "I'll do it 10x if I have to. They're not ready," he wrote.

Madrid's delegation had opted not to travel to the Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris when it emerged that Rodri was likely to win, with none of the club's multiple nominees or officials attending.

President Florentino Perez criticized the Ballon d'Or voting system -- which involves 100 journalists from different countries -- in a speech at Madrid's AGM last month, saying "nobody knows who they are" and arguing the award should be "independently organised" and voted on by "people who are well-known."

Neymar was among the stars to praise Vinícius after his triumph on Tuesday, encouraging his compatriot to "keep flying" in an Instagram story.