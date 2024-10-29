Rodrigo Fáez explains why Vinícius Júnior and the Real Madrid delegation won't be travelling to the Ballon d'Or awards. (1:31)

Vinícius Júnior's Real Madrid and Brazil teammates have backed the star forward after he lost out to Manchester City's Rodri in the race to win the 2024 men's Ballon d'Or.

Vinícius, 24, had been widely expected to win the award on Monday, but finished second behind Rodri, with Jude Bellingham finishing third, Dani Carvajal fourth, and Erling Haaland fifth.

Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony organised by France Football and UEFA, with none of the club's nominees for the various prizes -- Vinícius, Bellingham, Carvajal, Kylian Mbappé, Antonio Rüdiger, Federico Valverde, Andriy Lunin, Arda Güler and coach Carlo Ancelotti -- or club officials attending the event in protest.

A club source told ESPN the result was "unfair" and "shameful," calling it "a historic robbery."

Vinicius posted on social media later on Monday, saying "I'll do it 10x if I have to. They aren't ready."

The forward helped lead Madrid to a LaLiga and Champions League double last season, scoring 24 goals in all competitions, including in the Champions League final.

A number of Vinicius' teammates with Madrid and the Brazil national team reacted to the news on Monday, offering their support to the player.

"Football politics," Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga posted on X. "My brother, you are the best player in the world and no award can say otherwise."

"You are the best and no one can take that away from you," Éder Militão -- who plays with Vinícius for club and country -- posted.

"Nothing will take away what you've achieved my brother," Aurélien Tchouaméni said. "We ALL know ... They are not ready for what you're gonna deliver."

While Vinicius excelled for Madrid last season, he had a more difficult time at the Copa América with Brazil, scoring just twice -- in a 4-1 win over Paraguay -- as they were eliminated in the quarterfinals.

"Today, all Brazilians who love football woke up expecting to see another player from our country winning an award for the best in the world after so long," Brazil forward Richarlison posted on Instagram.

"Unfortunately, due to criteria that no one can understand, the award did not come. And don't get me wrong, Rodri is a great player, who deserves to be among the best. But Vini not winning this Ballon d'Or was embarrassing, and the only thing that lost today was football."

A Brazilian has not won the award since Kaká in 2007, with Neymar finishing third in 2015 and 2017.

"I waited a whole year to see Vini Junior deservedly be recognised as the current best player," Brazil legend Marta said, in an angry video posted on Instagram. "And now you tell me that they are not giving him the Ballon d'Or to him? What Ballon d'Or is that!"

"I admire you and root for you more than any victory of mine," West Ham and Brazil midfielder Lucas Paquetá posted on Instagram. "I admire your story and the person you have become! You are the best! even if they say otherwise!"