WSL transfer window preview: What do all 12 teams need?

Alessia Russo's first half goal was enough to guarantee all three points for Arsenal as they defeat Liverpool 1-0 away from home. (0:56)

Open Extended Reactions

The January transfer window for the Women's Super League (WSL) opens on Jan. 1 and closes on Jan. 30. While money is tight, as ever, in the women's game, there are some possible deals in the offing. We assess what could happen at each of the 12 WSL clubs this summer.

ARSENAL

Arsenal will adopt a one-in, one-out approach to transfers, considering the current shape of their squad. Midfielder Katherine Kuhl, who joined in January 2023, is expected to depart after struggling for minutes, despite a strong loan spell with Everton last season. Loan moves for other academy graduates are also possibly, which could create space for potential reinforcements in the shape of a winger or a left-footed centre-back.

In midfield, interim manager Renée Slegers has relied on left-back Steph Catley in a central defensive role, highlighting the need for depth in that area. Arsenal have been monitoring Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh for some time and made a world-record bid to sign the 26-year-old England international during the summer but may wait until the summer to move again as she is out of contract in the summer. Additionally, Victoria Pelova's return from an ACL injury toward the end of the season could add further options.

With several high-profile players out of contract in the summer, Arsenal's priority will be to secure extensions for key squad members. However, appointing a permanent manager to succeed Jonas Eidevall remains the top task before new deals or transfer strategies can fully take shape. -- EK

ASTON VILLA

Villa have already conceded 17 goals this season, so adding to their defensive ranks could give them a boost heading into the second half of the campaign. Another body in midfield could be useful too. But Villa currently find themselves in a bit of a tricky situation as far as forward planning is concerned, following the departure of head coach Robert de Pauw. Former Manchester City striker Shaun Goater has taken temporary charge of the team but, without a permanent manager in place, it's hard to predict who their January targets will be.

There are a lot of key players out of contract at Villa next summer and decisions on the futures of Rachel Daly, Jordan Nobbs, Lucy Staniforth and Dan Turner will need to be made ahead of the end of the season. Meanwhile, after signing a permanent deal in the summer following a successful spell on loan for Liverpool, 24-year-old midfielder Miri Taylor has started just three games this term and may have her eye on a move. -- BL

BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION

Brighton have performed exceptionally well under Dario Vidošić, surpassing expectations in the early stages of the season. For the first two months they sat as high as third, though losses to Arsenal and Chelsea have seen them drop to fifth now. Despite this, it's a significant accomplishment for a team that has been near the bottom of the table in the past two campaigns.

Securing a top-five spot will be Brighton's main target and it would mark substantial progress for the Seagulls. But they will also have eyes on breaking into the top four, given the six-point gap separating them from Spurs.

The arrivals of Nikita Parris and Fran Kirby were marquee summer signings, but with Kirby sidelined by a knee injury, Brighton may look to bring in an attacking midfielder to compensate for her absence. However, with players like Kiko Seike, Marisa Olislagers, and Jelena Čanković hitting their stride after 10 games, Brighton's squad cohesion is evident. While they don't necessarily need a major influx of new players, one or two strategic signings could provide valuable depth to manage injuries and ensure their competitiveness, particularly as they aim for strong runs in both the FA Cup and League Cup competitions. -- EK

play 1:14 Bompastor: 'Small details' separate Chelsea from UWCL glory Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor discusses Chelsea's chances of success in a competition she won as a player and manager, the UEFA Women's Champions League.

CHELSEA

The reigning WSL champions have enjoyed a near-perfect start under new manager Sonia Bompastor and already boast an abundance of attacking talent, with the return of forwards Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel from anterior cruciate ligament injuries expected in the second half of the season. However, strengthening in should be a priority.

Erin Cuthbert remains Chelsea's most-reliable option in defensive midfield but while the Scotland international is arguably one of the team's most valuable players, the Blues can't continue to rely on her alone, especially during a demanding season. Youngster Wieke Kaptein has stepped in when needed, but Chelsea could benefit from added depth and experience.

On outgoings, Bompastor may consider loan moves for young talents such as Julia Bartel or Alejandra Bernabe. Despite being with the squad for six months, both have had limited opportunities to feature and a loan spell could provide them with valuable game time and development opportunities, while also helping balance the squad.

As the season progresses, Chelsea will likely go deep into three competitions, as well as challenging for the WSL title, so Bompastor will have to be able to rotate her squad. -- EK

CRYSTAL PALACE

Like most of the teams around the bottom of the table, scoring goals has been a problem for Palace this season. Elise Hughes, who scored 23 goals in 27 games last term to help her team win promotion from the Championship, remains sidelined with an ACL injury, so bringing in more attacking firepower could give Laura Kaminski's side the edge in the battle to avoid the drop.

While Kaminski has regularly hailed the support she has received from club chairman Steve Parish, Palace aren't expected to have a great deal of money to work with in January, so it is about being smart with the budget they do have to ensure they have the best chance of staying in the WSL. As a newly-promoted side, it is always difficult to navigate contract situations due to the uncertainty surrounding the club's long-term future and, with Palace currently at the bottom of the table, it's likely any decisions over players' futures will wait until closer to the summer. -- BL

EVERTON

Only Leicester have scored fewer goals than Everton this season and so bringing in another forward feels like a necessity, particularly with the club having lost the creativity of midfielder Inma Gabarro to an ACL injury in September. Brian Sorensen's side also have just the one recognised centre-back in Megan Finnigan, so bolstering that back line would also be a smart move.

Sorensen has had to be smart with his transfers over the past couple of years owing to Everton's wider financial struggles. While the Blues are unlikely to spend big in January, the manager confirmed after his team's Merseyside derby win in November that he has already earmarked his targets for January, so there are expected to be incomings. But, like their city rivals Liverpool, Everton don't have a particularly deep squad, so departures aren't expected.

Among the players out of contract next summer are midfielders Lucy Hope and Justine Vanhaevermaet. Both have played a vital role under Sorensen so far, so it might be wise to extend their stays. -- BL

LEICESTER CITY

Leicester started the season strongly under new manager Amandine Miquel, but a combination of injuries and tough fixtures have derailed their momentum. Now, just one point above the relegation zone, the team face a challenging second half of the campaign.

Injuries have hit Leicester hard, leaving them without a natural striker for an extended period. Midfielder Ruby Mace has been deployed in the role while Jutta Rantala, Lena Petermann, and Noémie Mouchon remain sidelined. Adding to their woes, Shana Chossenotte suffered an ACL injury early in the season, ruling her out for the remainder of the campaign. While injuries are not unique to Leicester, wealthier clubs like Manchester City possess the depth and funding to better absorb such setbacks.

Short-term loans from other WSL clubs could help Leicester cover their paper-thin squad in key positions for the rest of the season. However, relying on loans is not a sustainable solution for long-term league stability. Miquel has provided young players with valuable minutes, which bodes well for their development, but the lack of experienced players leaves the team vulnerable. -- EK

LIVERPOOL

It's hard to assess where Liverpool are at the moment because they've had so many injuries all over the pitch. The impending return of some of those players, including last season's top-scorer Sophie Román Haug, should give the team a massive boost but, with Matt Beard's side having only scored nine goals in 10 games so far this term, adding another reliable goal threat would be a smart idea.

Unfortunately for Liverpool, there's unlikely to be the budget available to seriously bolster their ranks in January. Beard admitted as much after his team's defeat to Arsenal, though he has previously said he would be looking to bring "possibly one" new player to the club next month. He also described Japan international Fuka Nagano as "one of the best holding midfielders in the world," so handing her a new long-term deal feels imperative.

Liverpool are already down to the bare bones due to injury so it's unlikely they will sanction any major departures in January. That said, promising young defender Hannah Silcock could perhaps benefit from a loan spell in the second half of the season. -- BL

England forward Chloe Kelly could be looking to move on. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

MANCHESTER CITY

City came into this season with one of the most complete squads in the WSL, but injuries have hit them hard in recent weeks, with major absences in both attack and defence. An injury to captain Alex Greenwood, while not as serious as first feared, means it would make sense for Gareth Taylor's side to dip into the market for another central defender. Though defender Kerstin Casparij has just signed a new deal to secure her future.

The club recently hired Therese Sjögran as the club's director of women's football, following her 10-year stint as sporting director at Swedish champions FC Rosengård, and her knowledge of Swedish market could prove useful.

Also, keep an eye on the future of England forward Chloe Kelly. She is out of contract at the end of the season and has largely been relegated to a bench role in recent months. With Euro 2025 coming up next summer, it would not be a surprise to see her leave in search of regular game time. -- BL

MANCHESTER UNITED

Despite several key departures, United recruited well in the summer and look to have the spine of a very good squad. They have the best defence in the WSL, while midfielder Grace Clinton has continued the excellent form she displayed on loan at Tottenham. However, they've only scored 16 goals so far this term -- nearly half the number managed by league leaders Chelsea -- and adding another goal threat could help take them from top-three challengers to title contenders.

While United could benefit from adding to their attacking ranks, uncertainty over the future of Hayley Ladd -- who has made just three WSL appearances so far this season -- means a midfield reinforcement could be a necessity too. With Wales having qualified for next summer's Euros, Ladd may well be eager to leave the club in the hope of getting more minutes under her belt.

Meanwhile, there are several players out of contract at the end of the season, including Millie Turner, Jayde Riviere and Clinton, though the latter does have an option to extend for another year. The futures of all of those players will need to be looked at sooner rather than later. -- BL

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Spurs have endured a turbulent first half of the season following the highs of last year, which saw them reach the FA Cup final and secure a top-six finish. This season, however, they've struggled to maintain form, often squandering early leads to settle for draws against mid-table opponents.

The departures of Celin Bizet and Grace Clinton have left significant gaps in the squad. Clinton returned to her parent club, Manchester United, and Bizet signed for them permanently, leaving Spurs without two key contributors from last season. Although the club brought in Maite Oroz and Hayley Raso to bolster the team, injuries have disrupted their impact.

If Spurs are to progress, reinforcements are crucial, particularly in midfield, defence, and goalkeeper. The club are eyeing Sweden international Jennifer Falk to share responsibilities with Becky Spencer in goal, but could do with some seasoned players to bolster a defensive line which has leaked 23 goals, the second highest in the league thus far.

Tactical cohesion has also been elusive so far for manager Robert Vilahamn, with formations and player linkups seldom delivering consistent results. Adjustments in both recruitment and strategy will be key to turning their season around. -- EK

WEST HAM UNITED

West Ham's need for experienced players remains a glaring issue. After four transfer windows under Rehanne Skinner, the club have yet to address long-standing gaps that predate her tenure. While it's commendable that they club have leaned on younger players, West Ham's ability to compete against top-tier teams, who boast squads filled with seasoned talent, highlights the stark difference in squad depth and experience.

Skinner has previously opted to offer longer contracts to younger players rather than shorter, high-value deals for more experienced names, citing budget constraints -- an all-too-familiar scenario for mid-to-lower table teams. While this strategy has its merits for future development, West Ham urgently need to find immediate solutions.

Leveraging the loan market could be a lifeline, as several top clubs are eager to send players out for short-term experience. However, West Ham must also prioritise filling key gaps left by the summer departures of Hawa Cissoko, Honoka Hayashi, and Mackenzie Arnold. Without bolstering the squad with seasoned professionals, the team risk further struggles. Currently sitting ninth, just three points above the relegation zone, West Ham must strike a balance between nurturing young talent and acquiring the experience necessary to secure their survival. -- EK