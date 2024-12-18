Was Amad Diallo's performance Africa's greatest Manchester Derby showing?

Open Extended Reactions

Over the years, several African stars have enjoyed unforgettable moments and left a lasting impression in the Manchester Derby, but was Amad Diallo's showing against beleaguered City on Sunday be the continent's best showing yet?

Diallo, who is said to be in 'advanced talks' about a new contract, wrote his name into Manchester derby folklore in United's win, with two stunning interventions within 115 seconds of second-half stoppage time to ensure Ruben Amorim won his first Man United-Man City clash since taking the reins at the Red Devils.

Let's examine the evidence.

The case for Toure and Mahrez

Yaya Toure, four-time African Footballer of the Year, certainly enjoyed himself in this fixture. His goal in the FA Cup semifinal of 2011 ought to be considered one of the most important strikes in City's recent past.

Intercepting a ball destined for Michael Carrick, Toure powered away from the England man, drove past Nemanja Matic, and slammed home a low shot beyond Edwin van der Sar to send City on their way to a 1-0 victory.

At that point, today's serial winners, then under Roberto Mancini, hadn't reached an FA Cup final for 30 years, yet thanks to the Ivorian, here they were, dispatching their eternal rivals and ultimately going on to win their first significant honour since the 1976 League Cup.

Toure also scored against United both home and away in the 2013-14 season as City won 4-1 at home and 3-0 away en route to yet another top flight crown, and often seemed to enjoy himself when pitted in tempestuous midfield battles against the likes of Carrick, Marouane Fellaini, Tom Cleverley, Darren Fletcher and Anderson.

Riyad Mahrez, another former African Footballer of the Year, also enjoyed himself against United.

He took part in the infamous October 2022 6-3 dismantling of Erik ten Hag's side, only seven months after scoring two himself in a 4-1 Etihad Stadium victory for Pep Guardiola's side. This was an irresistible two-goal display from Mahrez, who would have had more had it not been for some fine saves from David de Gea.

Jose Mourinho was undone by an African star in his first Manchester derby as United boss when the Red Devils found themselves up against Kelechi Iheanacho in 2016.

The Super Eagle, before he ultimately fell out of favour with Guardiola, dovetailed superbly with Kevin De Bruyne - flicking the ball into the Belgian's path for the opener - before adding City's second (and the winner) with a tap-in after another De Bruyne effort came off the post.

It would be Iheanacho's last Manchester derby goal, although he did of course enjoy FA Cup glory against the Red Devils while at Leicester City.

Apart from those three, African highlights have been relatively few and far between, with the likes of Emmanuel Adebayor, Wilfried Bony and Quinton Fortune never truly leaving their mark on the fixture.

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure seemed to enjoy facing United in the Manchester Derby in the 20-teens, enjoying battles with the likes of Wayne Rooney. Matthew Peters/Man Utd via Getty Images

Back to Diablo Diallo

Early in the contest, as a season-struggling City took the upper hand, the Ivory Coast forward appeared to be a sole ray of light during a characteristically drab and uninspired United display.

Unlike his teammates, he seemed hungry for possession, keen to take the ball and express himself, determined to unsettle City, and give themselves something to think about in behind.

The youngster appears undaunted by the arrival of Amorim, and what it may mean for his future, either being used in a deeper role - as was the case during the Portuguese coach's first matches - or here, in a more advanced space alongside Rasmus Hojlund.

Diallo took to the field with the kind of infectious enthusiasm that suggested he'd play anywhere for United, an energy that presumably comes in sharp contrast to Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho, who were left at home amidst veiled criticisms of their attitude and professionalism.

Throughout, he was lively, energetic, dynamic, running at City, and was responsible for United's late equaliser when, alert and bursting onto a wayward backpass from Matheus Nunes, he tore down towards Éderson.

Diallo entered the box, hesitated, cast an eye over his shoulder to spy the onrushing Nunes, desperate to make amends for his error, and invited the contact. The Portuguese midfielder duly obliged, sending Diallo tumbling, and allowing Bruno Fernandes to step up and fire beyond Emerson from the spot.

Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

This was Diallo's seventh assist of the campaign - all but one have come since Amorim's arrival - and the best, coming less than two minutes later, was still to come.

Racing onto a lofted ball forward from Lisandro Martínez, Diallo raced in between the City centrebacks, leapt in ahead of Ederson, controlled it in midair with his left, stabbing the ball beyond the keeper and into his own path, before sending the ball into the net with a fine side-footed volley.

Perhaps the hapless combination of Josko Gvardiol and Nunes could have made slightly more effort to capitalise, but this is a City side shorn of confidence and composure, and Diallo, still only 22, don't forget, was there to rise to the occasion.

"[Diallo]'s been the biggest plus, no doubt, for the new manager," ex-United captain Roy Keane said in the Sky Sports studio after the match.

"He's had the biggest impact with the penalty and the goal - the finish certainly wasn't easy - and he's a player willing to run forward as well."

Were there shades of a young Wayne Rooney in this performance? Diallo doesn't have the one-time Scouse wonderkid's temper and aggression, but there's urgency in his play, married to that sixth sense to comprehend and interpret geometrics and space, the technique and balance, that very few possess.

United have been in this position before with precocious young talents during these years of wilderness, although the likes of Adnan Januzaj, Jesse Lingard and even Marcus Rashford have ultimately lost their way in a bid to reach the heights of those illustrious names to have preceded them.

Can Amorim ensure Diallo avoids similar pitfalls?