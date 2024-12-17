Janusz Michallik analyses Manchester United's 2-1 win against Manchester City where Amad Diallo gained a penalty and scored the last minute winner at the Etihad. (2:26)

Manchester United are in advanced negotiations to renew Amad Diallo's contract, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The young Ivory Coast winger's contract expires on June 30, 2025 but United have an option to extend it for a further season. However, the two sides have been in talks for weeks to try to reach a long-term deal and the source told ESPN that negotiations are on track with only minor details remaining.

The source adds that United's intention is to make the renewal official before the end of 2024.

The 22-year-old made headlines at the weekend after scoring the winning goal in his side's victory over Manchester City.

United see him as a player for the future as well as the present and his renewal was one of the first topics discussed with Ruben Amorim when he took over from Erik ten Hag in November.

Amad Diallo scored the winner for Manchester United against rivals Manchester City on Sunday. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

Amad, who has two goals and six assists to his name this season, started out in the youth ranks at Atalanta and was signed by Manchester United in 2021.

United decided to loan him out to Rangers and Sunderland to continue his progress, but brought him back last season to become a first-team player.