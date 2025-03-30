Brandon Moreno lands a huge combo on Steve Erceg in the fifth round and goes on to win by unanimous decision. (0:35)

Brandon Moreno is already a two-time UFC flyweight champion, but it appears the best is still to come for him.

Moreno (23-9-2), a 31-year-old Mexican fighter, cruised to a five-round decision over former title challenger Steve Erceg (12-4) in the main event of UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Mexico City. Moreno never came close to securing a finish, but all three judges felt he was clearly in control, awarding him unanimous 49-46 scores.

Moreno last held the UFC championship in 2023, when he surrendered it to current champion Alexandre Pantoja in a split decision loss. He took a brief hiatus from the sport in 2024 but has looked incredibly sharp in his two performances since, against Amir Albazi and Erceg.

After Saturday's win, he called for an appearance on the just announced UFC Noche event in September in Guadalajara, Mexico.

"Who really knows what I deserve?" Moreno said to UFC chief business officer Hunter Campbell, who was sitting cageside. "But I really believe I can move the needle and bring that pay-per-view to Guadalajara. Let's do it."

According to UFC Stats, Moreno outlanded Erceg 82-67 in total strikes, but his overall body of work was cleaner and more consistent. The lead overhand right proved to be Moreno's biggest weapon, but he was also highly efficient with a darting left hook. His defense was impeccable and likely played a part in tiring Erceg in the later rounds, as the Aussie landed only 27% of his total strikes.

"Who's the best boxer [in the UFC]?" Moreno asked play-by-play commentator Daniel Cormier, echoing a line made famous by former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Erceg, who came very close to upsetting Pantoja in a 125-pound title fight in May, looked amazingly comfortable with the level of competition, but he struggled to conquer the small details of the bout. His lateral movement was effective and opened several counter opportunities, but he failed to truly take advantage of the openings, particularly in the fourth and fifth rounds. He surrendered the only takedown of the fight in the final minute, which definitively secured the fifth round for Moreno on the scorecards.

"Nothing surprised me," Erceg said. "I thought I landed pretty well, but obviously, it wasn't enough. He had more volume. We went five rounds. I'll keep getting better and I'll be back."

Moreno is unofficially 0-3 against Pantoja, although one of those losses is not on his professional record because it took place on "The Ultimate Fighter" reality show in 2016. Moreno was favored in their most recent matchup in 2023. Pantoja has been just about invincible in the past five years, compiling an overall record of 7-0, including four UFC title fights.

The UFC Noche, or UFC 320, event is scheduled to take place Sept. 13. Pantoja does not have a title fight lined up.

Earlier on the UFC Fight Night event, 20-year-old Mexican phenom Raul Rosas Jr. earned the fifth win of his UFC career by defeating Vince Morales by decision.