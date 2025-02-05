Open Extended Reactions

Harry Kane has a release clause in his existing Bayern Munich contract, a source has confirmed to ESPN.

German newspaper Bild has reported that the 31-year-old had an agreement which could have seen him leave the club this winter for around €80 million (€83.3m) and will be active again in January 2026 when the fee drops to €60m.

A source has told ESPN that the clause exists, although no specifics were outlined and it was stressed that Kane is happy at Bayern and has no desire to leave the Bundesliga team anytime soon.

Bild suggested that any club activating the clause in January 2026 would then trigger a transfer at the end of the 2025-26 season rather than immediately.

Harry Kane continued his fine scoring season against Holsten Kiel last weekend. Marcel Engelbrecht - firo sportphoto/Getty Images

Kane left Tottenham for Bayern in a deal worth £100m in August 2023. As part of that agreement, Spurs have first option on Kane but they would still need to either activate the clause or negotiate a price with Bayern.

It opens the door to a possible return to England one day with Spurs, Chelsea and Manchester United among the clubs who were open to signing a centre-forward last month and likely to be so again in the summer.

Arsenal were also keen on signing a forward but given the north London rivalry with Spurs, a move for Kane would be extremely unlikely even though the player himself was a boyhood Gunners fan.

Kane is also 47 goals short of Alan Shearer's all-time Premier League record of 260, although sources say he is settled at Bayern where he has continued to rack up prolific numbers, netting 70 times in 72 games.

It remains possible he could one day move elsewhere with MLS mooted as a possible destination.

Bild have suggested that Bayern have discussed potential future replacements for Kane which include Red Bull Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, who is also a long-term target for Arsenal.