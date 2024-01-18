Open Extended Reactions

England midfielder Jordan Henderson has completed a move to Dutch giants Ajax just six months after signing for Saudi Arabia's Al Ettifaq.

Henderson has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with the Eredivisie club, saying in an interview released by the club: "It's been a difficult year for the club [Ajax] on and off the field, but that's the same for me in the past six months."

Al Ettifaq announced they had reached a mutual agreement to terminate Henderson's contract with immediate effect.

Henderson, 33, will take a huge pay cut from his Saudi salary -- thought to be at least £350,000 a week ($443,000).

"I'd like to thank the club, the fans and all involved for the opportunity and wish them the best for the remainder of the season," Henderson said in a statement released by Al Ettifaq. "A lot of hard work is going in which I know will pay off in the future."

Henderson moved to Saudi last July on a three-year contract, bringing an end to his 12-year stay at Liverpool, and reuniting with Al Ettifaq manager and former Anfield teammate Steven Gerrard.

"Firstly, the club would like to thank Jordan for his efforts and wish him the best for his future endeavours," Al Ettifaq president Al Misehal said. "We are always respectful of our players. The club and Jordan believe this quick decision, without any delay or further distraction, has been made for both the overall good of the club and for Jordan."

Al Ettifaq are eighth in the Saudi Pro League after a string of poor results. However, following the departure of Henderson, Al Ettifaq announced that Gerrard had signed a two-year contract extension through 2027.

Jordan Henderson has brought his time in the Saudi Pro League to an early end by joining Ajax. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Henderson faced a fierce initial backlash to the move given the country's poor human rights record, including laws that state homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death.

He had been an outspoken advocate of the LGBTQIA+ community prior to the transfer and struggled to justify his decision in a September interview with The Athletic in which he insisted he was not solely motivated by money and relished the opportunity to make the Saudi league "one of the best in the world."

While he has continued to be selected by England manager Gareth Southgate during his time in Saudi Arabia, Henderson has been booed by sections of his country's fans at Wembley Stadium.

After a troubled start to the season, Ajax currently sit fifth in the Eredivisie standings, 23 points behind leaders PSV Eindhoven.

"We wanted an experienced midfielder with leadership qualities," Ajax manager John van 't Schip said in a team release. Partly because of injuries, we were also looking for someone who could be there immediately. Jordan Henderson is such a player.

"His arrival means a major boost in quality for our selection. A footballer of this caliber is important for the many young players, both on and off the field. He is an English international and has won the Champions League and many other trophies with Liverpool. I am happy with his arrival and I think it is very good for our club that he is an Ajax player from today."