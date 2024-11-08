        <
          Who are the top scorers in Premier League history?

            Nov 8, 2024, 06:25 PM

            Alan Shearer was the first player in English Premier League history to score 200 career goals. The forward accomplished the feat against Charlton Athletic on April 20, 2002. Shearer's goal in the 89th minute gave Newcastle United a 3-0 win.

            Shearer is the only player to score 100 goals for two Premier League clubs, netting 112 goals for the Blackburn Rovers from 1992 to 1996 and another 148 for Newcastle from 1996 until his retirement in 2006. Shearer's 260 career Premier League goals remain the most in league history.

            Here's a look at the all-time leading Premier League goal scorers:

            Alan Shearer: 260

            Harry Kane: 213

            Wayne Rooney: 208

            Andrew Cole: 187

            Sergio Agüero: 184

            Frank Lampard: 177

            Thierry Henry: 175

            Mohamed Salah: 164

            Robbie Fowler: 163

            Jermain Defoe: 162

            Michael Owen: 150

            Les Ferdinand: 149

            Teddy Sheringham: 146

            Robin van Persie: 144

            Jamie Vardy: 140

            Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: 127

            Robbie Keane: 126

            Nicolas Anelka: 125

            Son Heung-min: 123

            Raheem Sterling: 123

            Dwight Yorke: 123

            Romelu Lukaku: 121

            Steven Gerrard: 120

            Ian Wright: 113

            Dion Dublin: 111

            Sadio Mané: 111

            Emile Heskey: 110

            Ryan Giggs: 109

            Peter Crouch: 108

            Paul Scholes: 107

            Darren Bent: 106

            Didier Drogba: 104

            Cristiano Ronaldo: 103

            Matthew Le Tissier: 100

