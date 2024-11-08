Who are the top scorers in Premier League history?

Open Extended Reactions

Alan Shearer was the first player in English Premier League history to score 200 career goals. The forward accomplished the feat against Charlton Athletic on April 20, 2002. Shearer's goal in the 89th minute gave Newcastle United a 3-0 win.

Shearer is the only player to score 100 goals for two Premier League clubs, netting 112 goals for the Blackburn Rovers from 1992 to 1996 and another 148 for Newcastle from 1996 until his retirement in 2006. Shearer's 260 career Premier League goals remain the most in league history.

Here's a look at the all-time leading Premier League goal scorers:

Alan Shearer: 260

Harry Kane: 213

Wayne Rooney: 208

Andrew Cole: 187

Sergio Agüero: 184

Frank Lampard: 177

Thierry Henry: 175

Mohamed Salah: 164

Robbie Fowler: 163

Jermain Defoe: 162

Michael Owen: 150

Les Ferdinand: 149

Teddy Sheringham: 146

Robin van Persie: 144

Jamie Vardy: 140

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: 127

Robbie Keane: 126

Nicolas Anelka: 125

Son Heung-min: 123

Raheem Sterling: 123

Dwight Yorke: 123

Romelu Lukaku: 121

Steven Gerrard: 120

Ian Wright: 113

Dion Dublin: 111

Sadio Mané: 111

Emile Heskey: 110

Ryan Giggs: 109

Peter Crouch: 108

Paul Scholes: 107

Darren Bent: 106

Didier Drogba: 104

Cristiano Ronaldo: 103

Matthew Le Tissier: 100

Check out the ESPN soccer hub page for the latest news, transfers, scores, schedules and more.