Who are the top scorers in Premier League history?

Alan Shearer was the first player in English Premier League history to score 200 career goals. The forward accomplished the feat against Charlton Athletic on April 20, 2002. Shearer's goal in the 89th minute gave Newcastle United a 3-0 win.
Shearer is the only player to score 100 goals for two Premier League clubs, netting 112 goals for the Blackburn Rovers from 1992 to 1996 and another 148 for Newcastle from 1996 until his retirement in 2006. Shearer's 260 career Premier League goals remain the most in league history.
Here's a look at the all-time leading Premier League goal scorers:
Alan Shearer: 260
Harry Kane: 213
Wayne Rooney: 208
Andrew Cole: 187
Sergio Agüero: 184
Frank Lampard: 177
Thierry Henry: 175
Mohamed Salah: 164
Robbie Fowler: 163
Jermain Defoe: 162
Michael Owen: 150
Les Ferdinand: 149
Teddy Sheringham: 146
Robin van Persie: 144
Jamie Vardy: 140
Robbie Keane: 126
Nicolas Anelka: 125
Son Heung-min: 123
Raheem Sterling: 123
Dwight Yorke: 123
Romelu Lukaku: 121
Steven Gerrard: 120
Ian Wright: 113
Dion Dublin: 111
Sadio Mané: 111
Emile Heskey: 110
Ryan Giggs: 109
Peter Crouch: 108
Paul Scholes: 107
Darren Bent: 106
Didier Drogba: 104
Cristiano Ronaldo: 103
Matthew Le Tissier: 100
