AFCON 2025: How to watch, groups, fixtures, venues and star players

Mark Ogden wonders if Mohamed Salah has played his last game for Liverpool after confirmation that he won't be a part of their squad to face Inter. (1:51)

Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is almost upon us, with stars from across the Premier League and beyond heading out to Morocco with the aim of glory.

ESPN has you covered on all you need to know for the biannual tournament, including how to watch each game and the players to look out for.

When and where is the tournament?

Ivory Coast forwards Max-Alain Gradel (R) and Simon Adingra (L) kiss the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after winning the tournament in 2024. FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

The tournament kicks off on Dec. 21 and ends with the final on Jan. 18, with 52 matches across nine stadiums.

Guinea were originally going to host the tournament, but had its rights stripped in 2023. The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) stated that "the infrastructure and facilities are not appropriate."

Following a second bidding process, that privilege instead goes to Morocco.

Morocco, one of the favourites for the tournament, will kickoff the tournament with a group-stage clash against Comoros.

Which nations are in which groups?

Group A: Morocco, Mali, Zambia, Comoros

Group B: Egypt, South Africa, Angola, Zimbabwe

Group C: Nigeria, Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania

Group D: Senegal, Congo DR, Benin, Botswana

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

What are the venues?

The Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat has been rebuilt for the tournament. ABDEL MAJID BZIOUAT/AFP via Getty Images

There are six host cities, and nine stadiums for this year's tournament.

The largest venue, Rabat's Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, will host the opening fixture and the final, on top of other games.

- Adrar Stadium, Agadir (capacity 45,480)

- Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca (capacity 45,000)

- Fez Stadium, Fez (capacity 45,000)

- Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh (capacity 45,240)

- Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat (capacity 68,700)

- Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat (capacity 22,000)

- Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium, Rabat (capacity 21,000)

- Al Barid Stadium, Rabat (capacity 18,000)

- Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier (capacity 75,000)

How can I watch?

In the UK and Ireland, all matches will be live across Channel 4's network, airing on Channel 4, E4, 4Seven, Streaming and Channel 4 Sport YouTube.

In the U.S., you can catch the coverage on beIN Sports.

Who are the players to look out for?

Mohamed Salah will be in action for Egypt in Morocco. Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

ESPN has a comprehensive guide on which Premier League clubs have the most players heading out to Morocco -- which they are required to do by Dec. 15 -- and there will be several stars from all of Europe's top leagues on show.

Mohamed Salah is arguably the star attraction, not just for his performances on the pitch. The Liverpool forward is Egypt's talisman, and there will be extra focus on this year with his club future in doubt.

Achraf Hakimi is Morocco's captain. One of the best right-backs in world football, he was a key cog in Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League triumph last year.

Nigeria has plenty of star power in the forward positions with Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen and Atalanta's Ademola Lookman, while Cameroon will be hope to be driven forward by Bryan Mbeumo, who has impressed since joining Manchester United in the summer.

As ever, there will be plenty of young players looking to make an impact, too. Look out for the likes of Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco), Ibrahim Maza (Algeria) Lamine Camara (Senegal), Etta Eyong (Cameroon) and Oumar Diakité (Ivory Coast).

What is the full schedule?

All kickoff times are GMT, all TV info for UK and Ireland

Sunday, Dec. 21

Group A: Morocco vs Comoros, kickoff 7 p.m. (E4 / Channel 4 Streaming) - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

Monday, Dec. 22

Group A: Mali vs Zambia, kickoff 2.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca

Group B: Egypt vs Zimbabwe, kickoff 5 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Adrar Stadium, Agadir

Group B: South Africa vs Angola, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Group C: Nigeria vs Tanzania, kickoff 12 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Fez Stadium, Fez

Group C: Tunisia vs Uganda, kickoff 2.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium, Rabat

Group D: Senegal vs Botswana, kickoff 5 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier

Group D: DR Congo vs Benin, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Al Barid Stadium, Rabat

Wednesday, Dec. 24

Group E: Algeria vs Sudan, kickoff 12 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat

Group E: Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea, kickoff 2.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca

Group F: Ivory Coast vs Mozambique, kickoff 5 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh

Group F: Cameroon vs Gabon, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Adrar Stadium, Agadir

Friday, Dec. 26

Group A: Morocco vs Mali, kickoff 12 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

Group A: Zambia vs Comoros, kickoff 2.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca

Group B: Egypt vs South Africa, kickoff 5 p.m. (Channel 4 / Streaming) - Adrar Stadium, Agadir

Group B: Angola vs Zimbabwe, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh

Saturday, Dec. 27

Group C: Nigeria vs Tunisia, kickoff 12 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Fez Stadium, Fez

Group C: Uganda vs Tanzania, kickoff 2.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Al Barid Stadium, Rabat

Group D: Senegal vs DR Congo, kickoff 5 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier

Group D: Benin vs Botswana, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium, Rabat

Sunday, Dec. 28

Group E: Algeria vs Burkina Faso, kickoff 12 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat

Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Sudan, kickoff 2.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca

Group F: Ivory Coast vs Cameroon, kickoff 5 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh

Group F: Gabon vs Mozambique, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Adrar Stadium, Agadir

Monday, Dec. 29

Group A: Comoros vs Mali, kickoff 5.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca

Group A: Zambia vs Morocco, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat

Group B: Angola vs Egypt, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Adrar Stadium, Agadir

Group B: Zimbabwe vs South Africa, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (Channel 4 Sport YouTube) - Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh

Tuesday, Dec. 30

Group C: Tanzania vs Tunisia, kickoff 5 p.m. (Channel 4 Sport YouTube) - Prince Moulay Abdellah Olympic Annex Stadium, Rabat

Group C: Uganda vs Nigeria, kickoff 5 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Fez Stadium, Fez

Group D: Benin vs Senegal, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Ibn Batouta Stadium, Tangier

Group D: Botswana vs DR Congo, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (Channel 4 Sport YouTube) - Al Barid Stadium, Rabat

Wednesday, Dec. 31

Group E: Equatorial Guinea vs Algeria, kickoff 5 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Moulay Hassan Stadium, Rabat

Group E: Sudan vs Burkina Faso, kickoff 5 p.m. (Channel 4 Sport YouTube) - Mohammed V Stadium, Casablanca

Group F: Gabon vs Ivory Coast, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (4Seven / Channel 4 Streaming) - Marrakesh Stadium, Marrakesh

Group F: Mozambique vs Cameroon, kickoff 7.30 p.m. (Channel 4 Sport YouTube) - Adrar Stadium, Agadir

Dates for later stages of AFCON 2025

Round of 16: Saturday, Jan. 3 2026 to Tuesday, Jan. 6 2026

Quarterfinals: Friday, Jan. 9 2026 and Saturday, Jan. 10 2026

Semifinals: Wednesday, Jan. 14 2026

Third-place playoff: Saturday, Jan. 17 2026

Final: Sunday, Jan. 18 2026