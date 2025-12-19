Jamie Carragher: Mohamed Salah knew 'exactly what he was saying' in fiery Liverpool comments

Jamie Carragher said he believes Mo Salah knew "exactly what he was saying" when giving his fiery post-match speech after Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds.
Salah entered the mixed zone at Elland Road and said he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club after not playing in three consecutive games.
The Egyptian forward was then left at home for Liverpool's 1-0 win over Inter in the Champions League, further escalating the story to be the biggest in football at the time.
Carragher called his comments "a disgrace" on Sky Sports which he himself received significant amounts of backlash for.
When asked on Sky Sports' The Overlap if he regretted the comments, Carragher said: "No, I kept going because I kept being asked questions about it.
"We were on the Champions League [coverage] and Liverpool were playing that night and there was the big story about Mo not travelling.
"You couldn't get away from it, it was the biggest story in town, wasn't it for seven to 10 days, so no I would not take anything back."
Salah has been known for not talking to the media except on very specific occasions, usually when things have not been going the way he wants them to, such as last season when negotiations were ongoing about his contract extension at Anfield.
Carragher believes Salah is clever in the way he handles the media and that he knew what he was doing.
He said: "The thing that frustrates me is if this was someone who speaks to the media a lot, he's always in there and he has got a bit emotional in the mix zone, he doesn't speak to the media, so when he does speak, he knows exactly what he is saying, he is clever.
"These players who do speak out the way Salah did is like a Ronaldo, maybe a Zlatan, these types of figures who have got big egos and that is probably why it has taken so long to leave him out.
"Earlier on in the season when he was a sub in Europe, that was getting rested, this was left out, I have got to try and do something different."
Arne Slot questioned whether Salah meant his comments in a news conference after and it appears the two have resolved their issues, with Salah returning to the squad in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Brighton, assisting Hugo Ekitike's second goal from a corner.
Slot has since said that Liverpool have "moved on" from the Salah saga as they prepare to try and return to the top four after a tumultuous season.
Salah has now gone to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt and his future is unknown, with Carragher insisting that had the manager said what Salah said, there would be "uproar."
"We always talk about a manager should never criticise his players in public, can you imagine if Slot would have said about Salah after the Leeds game, 'oh he's been awful all season, he doesn't chase back, he hasn't scored a goal for us, what are we supposed to do?'
"We would have gone oh my god, you can't say this, you can't say that about a player.
"There are people defending the interview but hang on, if this was someone saying this about Salah, they'd be murdered, there would be uproar, and rightly so.
"People say, Konate has played every game, they haven't got another centre back, so that is not a debate, you could say Gravenberch, they haven't got another holding midfield player, Gakpo's been dropped, Ekitike has been out, Isak has been in and out, Mac Allister has been in and out, the full backs have changed, so everybody in that team has not been playing well, besides Szoboszlai."