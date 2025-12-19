Jamie Carragher: Mohamed Salah knew 'exactly what he was saying' in fiery Liverpool comments

Craig Burley remains to be convinced that Manchester City can compete across all four competitions, despite booking a spot in the Carabao Cup semifinals. (2:10)

Jamie Carragher said he believes Mo Salah knew "exactly what he was saying" when giving his fiery post-match speech after Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Leeds.

Salah entered the mixed zone at Elland Road and said he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club after not playing in three consecutive games.

The Egyptian forward was then left at home for Liverpool's 1-0 win over Inter in the Champions League, further escalating the story to be the biggest in football at the time.

Carragher called his comments "a disgrace" on Sky Sports which he himself received significant amounts of backlash for.

When asked on Sky Sports' The Overlap if he regretted the comments, Carragher said: "No, I kept going because I kept being asked questions about it.

Mo Salah was called a "disgrace" by Jamie Carragher after his comments. Carl Recine/Getty Images