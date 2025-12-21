Open Extended Reactions

Hansi Flick said Barcelona could look to sign a defender in January after Andreas Christensen's ACL injury left them short at centre-back before Sunday's 2-0 win at Villarreal in LaLiga.

Christensen, who is out of contract next summer, is set for months on the sidelines after twisting his knee in training on Saturday.

Ronald Araújo is currently absent, too, after being granted a mental health break, while Eric García is having to play in midfield and Jules Koundé continues at right-back, meaning left-back Gerard Martín has been paired with Pau Cubarsí at centre-back in recent weeks.

"We will see," Barça coach Flick said in a news conference when asked if the club will invest in a defender in January. "I will speak with [sporting director] Deco [on Monday].

"For me, first of all, it is important that Andreas comes back well, everyone has to support him. He was in a really good moment.

"He played well in the Copa and has been fantastic in training. It's sad because it's the next injury for him, I wish him all the best and that he's coming back soon."

ESPN reported earlier this week that Barça had made signing a centre-back next summer a priority after failing to replace Iñigo Martínez at the start of the season following his move to Al Nassr.

Pau Torres and Nico Schlotterbeck are among the defenders they are following, although whether either would be available in January -- or if Barça would have the finances to do a deal -- seems unlikely.

However, Flick did offer some better news on the injury front, downplaying any fears of Koundé's fitness after the France international came off in the second half of the Villarreal win.

"I don't think it's a big thing, he was sick for three days this week, but also in every situation he said 'I will give my best,'" Flick added. "He said to me 'OK, I just felt a cramp,' so it's hopefully not a muscle injury, but we have to check it when we are back home."

Barça ended 2025 with an eighth successive win in LaLiga as a Raphinha penalty and a Lamine Yamal goal saw of Villarreal and restored their four-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table.

Yamal's goal, his ninth of the season in all competitions, came after Renato Veiga had been sent off at the end of the first half for a late challenge on the Barça teenager.

The decision did not sit well with the Villarreal fans, who whistled Yamal for the remainer of the game, but Flick said his goal was the best possible reply to the jeering.

"It's like that," Flick said of the booing. "Of course, I think it was a clear red card for me. After this, it's clear they focus on Lamine and he has to manage it. He scored the second goal. I think it's the best answer."

Villarreal coach Marcelino said he felt the red was more of an "orange card," but understood VAR not overruling the on-pitch decision given the nature of the tackle.

Marcelino also praised his side, who had won six successive league games heading into Sunday's game and sit third in LaLiga, for their performance with 10 men, saying Barça goalkeeper Joan García, who made five saves, was the player of the match.

"You could see today he helped us with his saves to have this clean sheet," Flick said of his goalkeeper. "He's an important player for us.

"I am happy for the win and for my players, you can see today they are a little tired. But most important is the three points and that Joan kept a clean sheet -- he played fantastic, I am happy about that."

LaLiga now breaks until the New Year, with Barça's players not due back in training until Dec. 29, with their next game away at city rivals Espanyol on Jan. 3.