Open Extended Reactions

We're nearly two months into the NBA season, and there is no shortage of big names putting up impressive numbers.

Nikola Jokic added to his triple-double total Monday, posting 39 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists in an overtime win against Houston for his 12th triple-double of the season and 176th of his career, putting him within five of Oscar Robertson for second all time.

Alperen Sengun matched the moment with a 33-point triple-double, while the Rockets' late-game issues continue to linger, with six of their seven losses coming in the clutch.

Meanwhile, Cade Cunningham delivered another statement with 32 points and 10 assists against the Celtics as Detroit rallied again, and Cooper Flagg made history, becoming the youngest player to score at least 40 in a game (he scored 42) in the Mavs' loss to the Jazz on Monday night.

Here are five other things that have stood out during the past week.

Keyonte George has turned things up a notch in Year 3

The third-year pro has made a leap this season, and his ability to live at the free throw line is driving the breakout. He ranks seventh in free throw attempts, trailing only household names such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, James Harden, Austin Reaves, Devin Booker and Jaylen Brown. Over his last 13 games, George has reached the 30-point mark five times, including back-to-back explosions of 39 and 37 points. In his latest outing against Dallas, he poured in 37 points while going 10-for-12 from the line, continuing a stretch where he's averaged 7.1 free-throw attempts per game and converted 89.1% of them.

That efficiency has elevated both George's scoring floor and ceiling. During this run, he has averaged 25.5 PPG, 6.5 APG, 3.9 RPG, 2.9 three-pointers and nearly 1.0 SPG, providing rare category coverage for fantasy managers. George now has six 30-point games this season, the same number he recorded across his first two seasons combined, signaling a clear shift in role and confidence.

With Utah leaning on George as a 1B option alongside Lauri Markkanen, his downhill aggression, shot-making and late-game composure have turned him into one of the league's most improved guards and a reliable fantasy cornerstone. Not bad for a player who was readily available at the tail end of fantasy drafts.

Cooper Flagg's isolation scoring is already making history

Flagg is producing historic offense at just 18 years old, and his isolation scoring is already separating him from nearly every rookie of the modern era. On Monday, Flagg scored 21 points in isolation, the most by a rookie in a single game since GeniusIQ began tracking the data in the 2013-14 season. The only other rookie to reach the 20-point isolation threshold in that span was Paolo Banchero, placing Flagg in rare company before his 19th birthday on Dec. 21.

That isolation dominance fueled a historic 42-point performance against the Jazz, making Flagg the youngest player in league history to score 40 points in a game. He did it by relentlessly attacking, getting to the free throw line 20 times and converting 15 of them. Over the last eight games, Flagg has averaged 24.1 PPG, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 APG, and 1.3 SPG while shooting 53.7% from the floor and 81.8% at the line. He's surpassed 40 fantasy points in six of his last eight games.

Flagg has 479 career points before turning 19, trailing only LeBron James and Kobe Bryant, and isn't just flashing upside; he's establishing himself as a centerpiece scorer, even in isolation-heavy situations.

Paul George is starting to look like himself again

George has logged at least 30 minutes in four straight games for the first time this season, a subtle but critical signal that his health and role are stabilizing. The veteran wing is beginning to look like himself again, scoring 20 or more points in three of his last four games, highlighted by a season-high 35-point performance on Sunday against the Hawks in which he drilled seven three-pointers.

George has averaged 20.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG and 3.2 APG while shooting 46.5% from the field and 54.8% from beyond the arc, and hasn't missed a free throw during that stretch. More importantly for fantasy managers, he's handling increased offensive responsibility when games tighten, especially with injuries impacting Philadelphia's backcourt rotation. While the steals and blocks haven't fully returned, George's minutes, shot volume and confidence are trending in the right direction. As long as his body holds up, George's fantasy appeal is clearly on the rise.

Russell Westbrook's resurgence gives him top-40 fantasy upside in Sacramento

The Kings' season has unraveled, and Sacramento is expected to explore trading veteran players as the league's Feb. 5 deadline approaches. The team ranks 29th in offensive rating and 27th in defensive rating. Sacramento has several notable veterans in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Domantas Sabonis. But it is Westbrook who has seemingly found the fountain of youth over the last 10 games.

Over that stretch, Westbrook has averaged 13.9 points, 6.6 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.9 steals per game in 29.7 MPG. The downside remains his efficiency, as he's shooting 43.1% from the field with 3.5 turnovers per game. Even so, Westbrook ranks fifth in Player Rater over the last seven days.

Why Bub Carrington's bench role is fueling a fantasy breakout

Carrington has turned a corner in December after the Wizards moved him into a reserve point guard role. On the surface, the move to the bench appeared to be a negative, but in hindsight it has been a positive. The move has restored Carrington's confidence and efficiency, and he has averaged 38.3 fantasy points per game over his last three contests.

With a defined reserve role and improving efficiency, Carrington's per-minute production and recent scoring spike make him a stash candidate or, at minimum, a viable watch-list option in deeper leagues. There's also a path to more opportunity. Washington has the worst record in the league, which could lead the Wizards to prioritize younger players with additional minutes as they evaluate their future core. Carrington fits that profile.

He'll look to keep the momentum going Thursday on the road against the Spurs. Adding Carrington is a preemptive move, but with a roster percentage of just 11.3% in ESPN leagues, it could pay dividends over the second half of the season.