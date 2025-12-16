Jake Paul points out Anthony Joshua mistake as tensions rise

Jake Paul says it's a mistake for Anthony Joshua to look past him. (1:01)

Jake Paul has insisted that Anthony Joshua has made a mistake by agreeing to a weight restriction for their fight.

Paul (12-1 7 KOs) is meeting the larger Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) in the heavyweight division on Friday night in Miami.

Joshua must hit 245 pounds, the first weight rule of his career, although he insists he is on course to comfortably meet the demand.

"I have never had to make weight, never," Joshua said in a face-to-face with his opponent.

"I feel great. I am blessed. I feel happy that this task was put upon me because I wouldn't have pushed myself to get to a certain weight, I would have just done what I do usually.

"I think it was a blessing in disguise."

But Paul insisted: "I don't agree with the decision on his behalf. He has taken away the best thing against me, which is his power.

"We've seen him when he's a bit lighter, and there's not as much thump on the punches. I think the best thing he could have had is the extra oomph on the punches.

"But, to me, the weight doesn't matter, the weight won't make a difference. It's skill which will win this fight. I believe my skills are better than his, which is a crazy thing to say.

"He's a very basic fighter. He's gotten to where he's at because of the size and the power.

"The skills will win this fight. You saw it with Oleksandr Usyk, when he fought him. And I believe this will be similar to that."

Anthony Joshua was told that he has made a mistake by Jake Paul. Getty

Joshua has started training with the team who prepare Usyk, who previously out-boxed him twice, in Spain before facing Paul.

"As you should," Paul said. "You definitely needed to change coaches, so I'm glad.

"He has a lot of power punches. If you get caught, of course he's going to defeat you. But I don't believe he can land those punches.

"He lands on the bigger guys who stand in front of him."

Joshua hinted at his method to inflict a first stoppage defeat on Paul.

"Jake is someone that I've got to beat mentally," Joshua said. "A lot of Jake's preparation is based around how he thinks, meditation, breath work.

"If I can break his soul and break his mentality, then I have broken Jake.

"This is why it's an interesting fight because I don't just look at it from a physical standpoint. I know the person in front of me, and I know that I've got to break him.

"It's not just physical. I've got to take your soul.

"I have seen in fights when someone's energy or frequency leaves their body. That's my goal, to do the same to you."