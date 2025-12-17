Tyson Fury takes aim at Anthony Joshua over Jake Paul comments

Open Extended Reactions

Tyson Fury has denounced Anthony Joshua for his reference to killing in the boxing ring ahead of Friday night's clash with YouTuber Jake Paul in Miami.

Joshua declared after this week's open workouts that "if I can kill you, I will kill you" as he prepares to take on Paul over eight rounds of a professional heavyweight contest.

Concerns have been raised over the disparity in size, experience and class between the two with former unified world champion Joshua taking on a cruiserweight rookie with a record of 12 wins and one defeat.

Tyson Fury has taken issue with Anthony Joshua's comments. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Fury and Joshua are being lined up for their long-awaited showdown later next year and the 'Gypsy King' used social media to attack his rival.

"I've just been sent a video of Anthony Joshua talking about if he kills somebody, he kills somebody in a boxing ring," Fury said on his Instagram story.

"He's a little bit long in the tooth to be talking s---- like that. He's 37-years-old, at the end of his career, fighting a YouTuber, a Disney channel guy, who Tommy [Fury] beat.

"Now he's talking about killing him and all that to try and sell...please. You're barking up the wrong tree idiot.

"Here's a fun fact -- if I ever come across you bum, I'm knocking you dead spark out. I ain't a YouTuber or a man half your size. I am him, the man.

"You're a classless loser coming off a 15-month knockout defeat to a local lad [Daniel Dubois]. Imagine if someone from Morecambe knocked me out.

"You big bum, useless dosser. Git up! And I can't wait if Jake Paul knocks you spark out, you big bum. Get up!"

Joshua's last fight was a crushing fifth-round defeat by Dubois at Wembley in September 2024, in which he was knocked down four times.

However, he is overwhelming favourite to demolish Paul at the Kaseya Center in Florida.