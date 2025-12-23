Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle wants the league to look at a play in the first quarter where he says Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta elbowed Isaiah Jackson twice, forcing the forward out of the game as he was evaluated for a concussion.

"I don't know what the exact rule is," Carlisle said after Indiana lost to Boston 103-95 on Monday night. "I think it was 4:30 or 4:32 to go in the first quarter, there was a play where Isaiah Jackson gets elbowed by Queta and then simultaneously gets elbowed a second time. Then he has to go out of the game for concussion observation and then was unable to return.

"I hope the league looks at that. That was a play that I felt should have been looked at in real time. It did not appear to be accidental, and it's very dangerous."

Jackson came off the bench in Monday's game averaging 7.6 points and 6.1 rebounds in 18.8 minutes over 28 games this season. He played just two minutes.

"I don't know how long he's going to be out, but it's pretty serious," Carlisle said.

"The play that happened, it just can't be missed."