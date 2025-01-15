Australian Open: Jodie Burrage out after loss to Coco Gauff

Open Extended Reactions

Jodie Burrage's Australian Open campaign came to an end on Wednesday as she succumbed to a valiant 6-3, 7-5 second-round defeat to American world No. 3 Coco Gauff in Melbourne.

The 25-year-old Brit gave a good account of herself in the opening set, but was ultimately unable to give Gauff real trouble.

At 3-1 down in the second set, Burrage seemed as though she would slip to a regulation defeat to her American opponent who is ranked 170 places above her, but a spirited fightback saw her win four games in a row to an unlikely lead. However, a double fault gave Gauff the opening she needed to break straight back before she coolly served out the match to book her place in the third round.

The result marks a clear improvement for Burrage -- the last time the pair met in 2023, the Brit took just two games off Gauff.

"It was tough, she was serving really well so I was just trying to manage that honestly. In pretty much all the first serve points I was starting off in defence, she really stepped her level up in the middle of the second set so I was just trying to be offensive when I could," Gauff said.

Jodie Burrage produced an impressive perfrmance despite her defeat to an in-form Coco Gauff. Kelly Defina/Getty Images

Meanwhile, fellow Brit Harriet Dart also exited the tournament in the second round following a 4-6, 6-0, 6-2 loss to 18th-seed Donna Vekic.

Dart, who received a late call-up to the tournament as a "lucky loser" after 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova withdrew with an injury, looked as if she might cause a remarkable upset after taking the first set on Court 14, but the 28-year-old was eventually outclassed by her Croatian opponent.

