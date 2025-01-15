After dropping the opening set, Naomi Osaka wins the next two to beat No. 20 Karolina Muchova and advance to the third round of the Australian Open. (1:22)

Two-time Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka thought for a few moments after losing a lopsided first set Wednesday, and it gave her the perspective she needed to turn things around and reach the third round of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since 2022.

"I just told myself ... if she beats me 6-1, 6-1, then she's the greatest player ever," Osaka recalled after her 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 second-round win at the Australian Open over No. 20 Karolina Muchova. "Yeah, I just tried to tell myself to fight."

That she did, the four-time major winner matching the power that last year's US Open semifinalist brought to their contest on Kia Arena and finding ways to beat her. Osaka improved to 21-6 (.778) in major three-set matches, tied with Billie Jean King for the third-best record in the Open era -- behind only Steffi Graff (.793) and Wendy Turnbull (.784).

"The score in the first set was very dramatic, but there was key points that I could have maybe won a game here or there. So I kept trying to tell myself that," Osaka said. "Yeah, just try not to live in the past."

Reflecting on the past doesn't always hurt, though. It was a second-round loss to Muchova at the US Open last year that served as motivation.

"She crushed me in the U.S. Open when I had my best outfit ever," Osaka joked in a postmatch interview. "I was so disappointed. I was so mad. This was my little revenge."

Osaka lost in the first round at Melbourne Park last year to Caroline Garcia in Osaka's comeback from maternity leave, but she avenged that with a first-round victory over Garcia earlier this week.

The two-time Australian Open champion next faces Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist who is playing in her first major since the birth of her daughter, Bella, last year.

Bencic leads their head-to-head meetings 3-2, though the two have not played since 2022.

ESPN Research, The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.