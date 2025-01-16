Luis Miguel Echegaray tells "ESPN FC Live" that it is possible for Inter Miami to sign Neymar, but adds it will be extremely difficult. (1:53)

Brazil do not have a chance to win the 2026 World Cup unless Neymar plays, according to the legendary Romário.

A 1994 World Cup winner with Brazil, Romário believes the national team has quality but has not played well.

"With Neymar in the next World Cup, Brazil will have difficulty winning," Romário told ESPN Brasil. "Without Neymar, it will be impossible to win. There are good players [in the squad], who play their brilliant role in their clubs, but unfortunately, in the national team they were unable to demonstrate that."

Brazil have not won the World Cup since 2002.

Neymar, 32, is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances and has played in three World Cups.

He recently expressed his desire to play at the 2026 World Cup which will be played in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Brazil have been without injured Neymar since October 2023 when he tore his ACL and meniscus in his left knee while on international duty.

Neymar returned to play in October for his club Al Hilal after a one-year absence only to pick up a hamstring injury in his second game back.

He has yet to return to action. Brazil expect to have Neymar back in action for the March World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina to return to the national team.

Brazil are fifth in their World Cup qualifying group, seven points adrift of leaders Argentina after 12 games.

Dorival's side have won five and lost four of their qualifiers.