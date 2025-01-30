Open Extended Reactions

PSV Eindhoven and United States men's national team striker Ricardo Pepi could be looking at an extended spell on the sidelines after injuring his knee Wednesday in a Champions League match against Liverpool, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to ESPN.

Eindhovens Dagblad was the first to report the news.

Pepi scored the eventual game-winning goal in the 3-2 victory over Liverpool, a result that guaranteed PSV finished in the top 16 of the league phase, but he was forced to exit the match in the 76th minute after being treated for the knee injury.

The source indicated that Pepi is undergoing additional tests to ascertain the exact severity of the injury, but indicated that Pepi didn't tear his ACL.

The early prognosis is that the player could be out anywhere from 1-3 months.

The injury comes at an especially inopportune time for Pepi. The El Paso, Texas native has excelled with PSV this season with 18 goals in 25 league and cup appearances, though that has often been in a substitute's role in support of usual starter Luuk de Jong.

Pepi was also the subject of a $25 million transfer bid by Premier League side West Ham United, though that was rejected by PSV.

Pepi has been in excellent form at international level as well, scoring in both legs of the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal matchup against Jamaica.

Now Pepi is in danger of missing the semifinal against Panama schedule for March 20 and possibly the final three days later.

Pepi's injury leaves U.S. manager Mauricio Pochettino with the challenge of looking for a replacement ahead of the Nations League. He has 13 goals in 33 games for the USMNT, where he has been a regular fixture ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

AS Monaco's Folarin Balogun is expected to miss another three months after undergoing shoulder surgery in December.

Coventry City's Haji Wright is just making his way back from an ankle injury, though Norwich City's Josh Sargent recently returned to the field for the Canaries, and scored twice in a 5-1 win over Swansea City last weekend.