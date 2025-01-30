Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to reports of Keira Walsh's return to the WSL to join Chelsea. (1:09)

Keira Walsh is set to join Chelsea after the Women's Super League side agreed a deal with Barcelona for the England star, sources have told ESPN.

It is understood Chelsea have agreed a deal in the region of €550,000 ($572,000) for the midfielder. Walsh's Barça contract was up at the end of the season and the Spanish giants were reluctant to let her leave, but Chelsea have acted quickly to secure the signing of Walsh ahead of Thursday's transfer deadline day.

Walsh is due to undergo a medical on Thursday.

Keira Walsh joined Barcelona in 2022. Photo by Harriet Lander - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Arsenal had longstanding interest in Walsh and tabled a bid for her back in September but Chelsea have leapt ahead of their WSL rivals to add a second superstar signing to their ranks after they brought in USWNT star Naomi Girma for a world-record fee at the weekend.

Walsh moved to Barça from Manchester City in 2022 for what was a world-record fee at the time, understood to be in the region of £350,000.

The Lioness won back-to-back Champions League and Spanish league titles at Barça and the club appeared reluctant to let her leave in this window, but Chelsea's persistence has seemingly done enough.

Walsh has found herself part of the usual Barça rotation this season, but was left on the bench for their bigger tasks, such as the Supercopa final on Sunday where she only played the last five minutes in their 5-0 win against Real Madrid.

Walsh's England teammate Chloe Kelly is also eyeing a move before the end of the window. The Man City forward released an emotional statement on Wednesday asking to be granted her wish to leave the club in search of first-team football.

Sources have told ESPN that Kelly has turned down the opportunity of a move to Brighton as she wants to remain in the Manchester area. Manchester United remain keen to sign Kelly on loan, but City are reluctant to let her leave for their rivals and another side in the mix at the top of the table.