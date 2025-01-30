Alex Kirkland criticizes Barcelona for poor roster management against Atalanta, arguing that the club could have benefitted from resting its star players. (2:03)

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has signed a new contract, committing his future to the Catalan club until 2030.

Barça had made extending Pedri's terms a priority for 2025 with his previous deal due to expire in the summer of 2026.

The 22-year-old has put his injury problems behind him this season and established himself as a mainstay in Hansi Flick's side.

Flick explained recently that a change to the club's approach in managing Pedri's playing time had proven beneficial.

Pedri has signed a new contract with Barcelona until 2031. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"We change a little bit the philosophy with Pedri this season," the German coach said in a news conference.

"We keep him playing because it's better for our fitness, our idea, our philosophy about fitness, it's better like this with him.

"For that reason we don't manage his minutes from the start of the games. Maybe just at the end of games."

Pedri first joined Barça from Las Palmas as a teenager and went on to make 52 appearances in his first season at the club before taking part in the European Championship and the Olympic Games in the same summer with Spain.

Injuries then reduced his action over the course of the following three seasons, but he has remained injury free and played a key role under Flick this season.

He is closing in on 200 appearances for the club, while he has also been capped 30 times by Spain, who he helped win the European Championships last summer.