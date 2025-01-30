Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have signed United States defender Jenna Nighswonger from NWSL side Gotham FC, the club have announced.

The 24-year-old full-back's contract with the New York-based team was set to expire at the end of the 2025 season but she has signed a permanent deal with Arsenal as their only deal of the January transfer window.

Nighswonger joined Gotham in 2023 as the fourth overall draft pick that year, and went on to make 46 appearances and score four goals as the team claimed their first NWSL championship.

Jenna Nighswonger has signed a permanent contract with Arsenal. Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

She was also named the NWSL Rookie of the Year off the back of her first season at Gotham.

At international level, Nighswonger has made 18 appearances for the USWNT, four of those coming as a part of the gold-medal winning side at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

"I'm so happy to be here [at Arsenal]," Nighswonger said. "I've always wanted to play in England and joining such a historic football club is a dream come true.

"I want to win trophies with this club and help the team in any way possible. It's an incredible feeling to be able to call myself an Arsenal player and I can't wait to get started."

Nighswonger is the first signing under Arsenal's new head coach Renee Slegers and will join USWNT teammate Emily Fox in Arsenal's back line.

"Jenna has had a great trajectory in the game and we're delighted to bring her to Arsenal," Slegers said.

"Despite being only 24, she plays with great maturity and presence and knows what it takes to compete to win on the biggest stages at both domestic and national team level.

"Jenna is an important addition to our squad and I'm looking forward to getting started together."