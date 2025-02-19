What are the longest winning streaks in F1 history?

Open Extended Reactions

Max Verstappen put together a Formula 1 season for the record books in 2023. Verstappen won all but three of the 22 races that year, including victories at every race between the Miami Grand Prix and the Italian Grand Prix. His Monza win marked his 10th straight victory, the longest winning streak in F1 history.

Verstappen's 10 straight Grand Prix wins surpassed Sebastian Vettel's then-record nine consecutive victories at the end of the 2013 campaign. But Verstappen wasn't finished.

After his record streak came to an end at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen returned to the top of the podium at Suzuka and went on to win every remaining race in 2023. Red Bull Racing's top dog became the only F1 driver to win seven races in a row twice -- and did so within a single season. Verstappen opened the 2024 campaign with back-to-back victories, extending his overall winning streak to nine.

Here's a look at the longest F1 winning streaks of all time:

