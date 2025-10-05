Take a look at the numbers behind McLaren's 10th Constructors' Championship after George Russell winning the Singapore Grand Prix. (1:06)

SINGAPORE -- McLaren secured its second successive Formula 1 constructors' championship at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The team successfully defended the title with Sunday's result, which saw Lando Norris finish on the podium and drivers' championship leader Oscar Piastri finish one place behind in fourth.

McLaren's dominant season has made the championship a formality since the August summer break. The team has claimed 12 victories this year -- seven of which were 1-2 finishes.

The team has not won a drivers' championship since Lewis Hamilton's maiden title in 2008 but both its drivers are fighting to win it this year. Piastri leads Norris in the championship by 22 points after Singapore, with Red Bull's Max Verstappen 63 behind Piastri in third place.

McLaren's turnaround has been one of the remarkable stories of Formula 1's modern era. When CEO Zak Brown took over in 2016, McLaren was in a failing partnership with Honda and regularly failing to progress out of the first session of qualifying.

McLaren won their 10th constructors' championship. Clive Rose - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

The team has since cycled through engine deals with Honda and current partner Mercedes, which has proved to be a winning partnership. Brown oversaw the team's first win in a decade at the 2021 Italian Grand Prix.

Team boss Andrea Stella, hired the following year, has been a key part in the puzzle in McLaren displacing Red Bull as the grid's leading outfit.

Former Red Bull designer Rob Marshall has also played an important role in overseeing the class-leading cars of the past two years.

Drivers Norris and Piastri are both tied down with McLaren long term, until at least 2027 and 2028, respectively.