Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has his eyes on a three-peat.

The sharpshooting guard headlines the eight-man field in the 3-point contest at next week's NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco

The two-time defending champion will be joined by New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson, rising Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield, Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson and LA Clippers guard Norman Powell.

With a win, Lillard can become the first player since Craig Hodges (1990-92) to win the contest three times in a row. Larry Bird also captured three consecutive titles from 1986 to 1988.

Last year, Lillard racked up 26 out of a possible 40 points in the final round of the contest which also featured 2022 3-point contest winner Karl-Anthony Towns and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young. He drilled four buckets in a row on the second-to-last rack of balls and jogged to the final rack needing only one more basket for the victory. He missed his next four shots from the corner, before splashing the game winner on his final attempt.

Lillard's second straight title made him the first back-to-back champion since Jason Kapono (2007, 2008), a feat also accomplished by Bird, Hodges, Mark Price and Peja Stojakovic.