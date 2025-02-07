Open Extended Reactions

BOSTON -- As the Dallas Mavericks return home for the first time since making the seismic decision to trade superstar guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas is fully preparing for there to be an emotional scene at American Airlines Center for Saturday afternoon's game against the Houston Rockets.

"Probably a lot of heartbreak amongst the fans," Klay Thompson said after scoring 25 points in a 127-120 victory over the defending champion Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday. "Probably some boos. But, as a professional, you have to embrace everything, and we're paid to play this game and perform at the highest level.

"I don't know what to expect. I know Luka was so dear to every Mavs fan's heart. We've just got to win, and do it on a consistent basis, and give ourselves a chance to win the whole thing, and I think that will ease all of the fans' pain and anger.

"It's going to be weird, but that's what we sign up for."

Although the trade happened close to a week ago, the wounds it opened in Dallas remain fresh. Protests are expected to be held at the arena Saturday. A Go Fund Me to put up billboards criticizing both general manager Nico Harrison and the Adelson family, which bought the team from Mark Cuban last year, for trading away Doncic has already raised $40,000.

Even around the team, the hurt that's lingered from the trade has gone on far longer than it would for a typical transaction -- or even one where a star player is moved. Kyrie Irving said Tuesday there's still a "grieving" process over the loss of Doncic.

And, earlier Thursday, guard Spencer Dinwiddie said the anger shown toward the franchise is "completely understandable" as the team prepares to return home.

"It shows what Luka meant to the community. It shows how much the fan base loves him. Still loves him," Dinwiddie said. "Also, I think for a fan base that had Dirk for 20 years and seemingly right when Dirk was about to retire, they got Dirk 2.0 in a sense, it's understandable. Nobody is mad at Dallas fans for their reaction. With something that's emotional, you have to give it a chance to process and feel and live in that moment."

It appears that's what is going to happen Saturday, which is why the specter of a return to Dallas, and what awaits the Mavericks there, overshadowed a win over the defending champions in which the Mavs hit 15 3-pointers and Thompson led the way with 25 points -- all while newly acquired Anthony Davis remained out with an abdominal strain he suffered last week, while with the Lakers, against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Davis worked out after shootaround ahead of Tuesday's game in Philadelphia and Thursday ahead of the Celtics game, and Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said before the game tipped off that the hope is Davis will return Saturday.

What, exactly, the reception for him -- and the rest of the Mavericks -- will be, however, remains to be seen.

But Kidd said he understands the pain the fans are feeling, and said it's his job to help his players prepare for, and overcome, whatever obstacles are put in front of them.

"Things that have taken place ... our sympathy goes to the fans, and understanding they can be upset. But, at the same time, as a coach, the guys that I have, we have to put them in position to be successful against Houston, and that's all I'm focused on.

"That's freedom of speech. That's why they are called fans. But for us it's a matter of getting this to move forward, and that's what we have to do."