MRI on Stephen Curry's knee comes back clean, sources say

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had another MRI on his bothersome right knee in the past 24 hours that came back clean, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania, but persistent pain and swelling have not allowed him to return to the court.

The team is officially listing it as patellofemoral pain syndrome, also known as "runner's knee." Curry will miss the team's Thursday night game against the Boston Celtics, and his return timetable remains unclear.

Before the All-Star break, Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed optimism that the swelling and pain in Curry's right knee would calm, and he'd perhaps get clearance for Thursday night. But Curry returned to the facility Wednesday night and told the training staff it didn't feel quite ready to participate in a live scrimmage. It has been flaring up after individual workouts.

"Just wasn't where he needed to be," Kerr said. "It's unfortunate."

Curry missed the past five games before the All-Star break after persistent pain and swelling forced the team to shut him down. The issue initially popped up during an individual workout on Jan. 24 in Minneapolis. He tried to play through it for a few games but eventually shut it down.

"We've got to be certain," Kerr said. "He's got to be certain. ... It is a little nebulous, but that's the nature of the injury."

Curry told ESPN on Feb. 5 that his right knee was "trending in the right direction" but he'd remain cautious before returning.

"You have to try to get rid of all the inflammation and pain," Curry said. "It's something we still have to monitor and injury-manage, but it's something where, if I come back too early, it could flare up."