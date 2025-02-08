Open Extended Reactions

PHOENIX -- Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal were both out due to injuries for the Phoenix Suns in their 135-127 overtime victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night, one day after a trade deadline where both players were the subject of multiple trade rumors.

Durant (ankle) missed his second straight game while Beal (left toe) was seen hobbling late in the Suns' loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Both were listed as questionable on the injury report earlier Friday.

The disappointing Suns improved to 26-25 after snapping a three-game losing streak Friday night.

The Suns were relatively quiet at the trade deadline, though they traded disgruntled center Jusuf Nurkic and a first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Cody Martin and Vasilije Micic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.