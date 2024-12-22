Open Extended Reactions

The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with guard Landry Shamet, his agent George S. Langberg of GSL Sports Group told ESPN on Sunday.

Shamet had signed on with the Knicks in September but was waived after suffering a dislocated shoulder in a preseason game. He was considered a lock to make the regular season roster prior to the injury.

Now fully recovered, Shamet returns to the team. He played over the last week for the Knicks' G League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks, averaging nearly 11 points per game.

Shamet has averaged 10.8 points in 22 minutes per game and has shot 38.4% from 3 over his six-year career.

New York coach Tom Thibodeau spoke highly of the guard multiple times throughout training camp, highlighting the ways he would fit in with the club.

In particular, Thibodeau said he valued Shamet's prior experience playing with Mikal Bridges and Cameron Payne -- who both joined the Knicks this summer.