Dave McMenamin reports on LeBron James' reaction after the Lakers and Mavericks struck their blockbuster deal involving Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis. (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

LeBron James intends to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers beyond Thursday's NBA trade deadline, a source familiar with his plans confirmed to ESPN, setting up the four-time MVP with Luka Doncic to form the latest superstar tandem of his career.

James, 40, signed a two-year contract extension with the Lakers in the offseason, a deal that included a de facto no-trade clause.

Before the no-trade clause was in place, the Golden State Warriors inquired about trading for James at the deadline in February 2024. The initial conversation between Warriors governor Joe Lacob and Lakers governor Jeanie Buss was directed by Buss to James' representative, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, who informed Lacob his client was not interested.

A few days later, during All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, James stated his desire to finish his career with the Lakers.

"I am a Laker, and I'm happy and been very happy being a Laker the last six years and hopefully it stays that way," James said at the time. "But I don't have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I'll be in. Hopefully [it] is with the Lakers. It's a great organization, so many greats. But we'll see."

James has a player option for 2025-26, which would mark a record-setting 23rd season in the NBA for the four-time champion.

Doncic was dealt to Los Angeles in a stunning three-team trade Sunday that sent Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

James learned of the blockbuster trade while he was out to dinner with family after Saturday's win against the Knicks in New York, sources close to player told ESPN. James was surprised by the news, according to sources.

Doncic, who turns 26 later this month, has referred to James as his "idol." Doncic and James are two of the only three players in NBA history with career averages of at least 25 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game. The other is Oscar Robertson.

Veteran NBA journalist Chris Haynes first reported James' plans to remain in Los Angeles past the deadline.