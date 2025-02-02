Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are stunned to hear the Lakers and Mavericks have swapped superstars in Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic. (0:46)

While players across the league expressed surprise on social media, there's one player who took a little time to troll the Mavericks: Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

Booker and Dončić have a well-documented history, with their rivalry reaching its peak in the 2022 NBA playoffs. Dončić led the Mavericks back from a 3-2 deficit in the Western Conference semifinals, capping it off with a dominant 123-90 Game 7 win in Phoenix -- creating an iconic meme in the process: a photo of Dončić staring down Booker.

Just two days before the trade, the Mavericks' social media team leaned into that history. When a user posted, "You can't just post a random picture and expect people to understand it," the Mavs responded with that same meme, adding, "Ok last one we swear."

On Sunday, the Suns guard returned the favor by responding to the post.

When news of the trade started circulating, Booker and the Suns were in action against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, a fan in the stands broke the news to him and his teammates.

"They said Luka. I said, 'Luka Garza?'" Booker said, referencing the Minnesota Timberwolves center.

"It's crazy, man. I really don't know what to say about it," Booker said. "Luka being a guy that everybody has claimed is untouchable and untradeable. The NBA shows you again. Can't predict. It's a business. They're always having a conversation about you. So don't think you're safer than you are."

Booker holds a 12-4 edge over Dončić in the regular season, but Dončić has the upper hand in the playoffs with a 4-3 record. The stage is set for the next chapter to begin in their rivalry on March 16, when the Lakers host the Suns at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.