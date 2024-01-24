Open Extended Reactions

Devin Booker and Luka Doncic have had their fair share of history in recent years.

The pair's rivalry peaked during the 2022 NBA playoffs when the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns matched up in the semifinals. Doncic led the Mavs back from a 3-2 deficit, winning Game 7 on the road in a 123-90 blowout.

Booker and Doncic face off on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC) during NBA Rivals Week, their 20th career meeting (regular season and playoffs).

Booker leads the regular-season series 9-3, but Doncic has the edge in the playoffs with a 4-3 record. The averages aren't particularly close between the two when they play each other -- Doncic's splits are 31.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists compared to 25 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for Booker.

Despite the on-court spats, there is a level of respect between the two.

"Me and Luka's respect for each other has been mutual and at a high level since he came into the league," Booker said before Christmas Day. "Obviously, a playoff series gets super competitive, as every game does. But the world just takes it and runs with it and that's fine, it's good for the game."

Here's a look at some memorable interactions between Doncic and Booker.

The 'Luka Special'

During a 110-80 victory in Game 5 of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals, Booker didn't shy away from taking a shot at Doncic.

Booker drove to the basket, but was knocked to the ground by forward Dorian Finney-Smith. The Suns guard proceeded to lay on the ground for a couple of seconds after the play.

As he got up, Booker looked at a fan recording a video of the scene and said: "The Luka special," a presumed shot at Doncic exaggerating foul calls.

"The Luka special."



-Devin Booker after staying down on the floor after a fall.



(via ky_russell0/IG) pic.twitter.com/63EoZ8zyIL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 11, 2022

Luka answers back

Game 5 seemed to be the turning point not only in the series, but the competitive banter between Doncic and Booker. The feud escalated as Doncic left the court for the Mavs' locker room.

ABC 15 in Arizona caught Doncic saying: "Everybody acting tough when they're up." Whether this was aimed at Booker is unclear, but the Suns' trash talk had Doncic's attention.

"Everybody acts tough when they're up" - Luka as the Mavericks leave the court after a 110-80 Suns win pic.twitter.com/uCh4DrSFtf — ABC15 Sports (@abc15sports) May 11, 2022

The birth of a meme