Devin Booker and Luka Doncic have had their fair share of history in recent years.
The pair's rivalry peaked during the 2022 NBA playoffs when the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns matched up in the semifinals. Doncic led the Mavs back from a 3-2 deficit, winning Game 7 on the road in a 123-90 blowout.
Booker and Doncic face off on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC) during NBA Rivals Week, their 20th career meeting (regular season and playoffs).
Booker leads the regular-season series 9-3, but Doncic has the edge in the playoffs with a 4-3 record. The averages aren't particularly close between the two when they play each other -- Doncic's splits are 31.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.8 assists compared to 25 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.7 assists for Booker.
Despite the on-court spats, there is a level of respect between the two.
"Me and Luka's respect for each other has been mutual and at a high level since he came into the league," Booker said before Christmas Day. "Obviously, a playoff series gets super competitive, as every game does. But the world just takes it and runs with it and that's fine, it's good for the game."
Here's a look at some memorable interactions between Doncic and Booker.
The 'Luka Special'
During a 110-80 victory in Game 5 of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals, Booker didn't shy away from taking a shot at Doncic.
Booker drove to the basket, but was knocked to the ground by forward Dorian Finney-Smith. The Suns guard proceeded to lay on the ground for a couple of seconds after the play.
As he got up, Booker looked at a fan recording a video of the scene and said: "The Luka special," a presumed shot at Doncic exaggerating foul calls.
"The Luka special."
-Devin Booker after staying down on the floor after a fall.
(via ky_russell0/IG) pic.twitter.com/63EoZ8zyIL
Luka answers back
Game 5 seemed to be the turning point not only in the series, but the competitive banter between Doncic and Booker. The feud escalated as Doncic left the court for the Mavs' locker room.
ABC 15 in Arizona caught Doncic saying: "Everybody acting tough when they're up." Whether this was aimed at Booker is unclear, but the Suns' trash talk had Doncic's attention.
"Everybody acts tough when they're up" - Luka as the Mavericks leave the court after a 110-80 Suns win
The birth of a meme
Doncic put together one of the most impressive performances in NBA playoff history in Game 7.
He matched the Suns' point total in the first half (27), becoming the first player in the past 25 postseasons to equal or exceed the opposing team's point total in a half, according to ESPN Stats & Information.
Doncic finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds on 12-of-19 shooting in just 30 minutes.
Luka Doncic WENT OFF in Game 7 dropping 27 points in the first half on his way to 35 points and the @dallasmavs win to advance to the Western Conference Finals!

@luka7doncic: 35 PTS, 10 REB, 2 STL, 6 3PM
Booker called the 123-90 loss a "good ol' fashion a-- whooping" and added that nothing got chippy between him and Doncic. The blowout win eliminated the Suns and spawned a popular meme.
May 16, 2022
'Don't wait till it's three seconds left to talk'
The Mavs had a chance to win a tight game in March 2023 when Doncic drove to the basket on Josh Okogie, who fell to the hardwood. No foul was called and Doncic missed the floater. Kevin Durant collected the rebound and Phoenix went on to win.
Booker pointed at Okogie and yelled at Doncic. Seconds later, the Mavs star rushed Booker and the two came head-to-head, though it was quickly broken up.
Doncic had a simple reflection on the moment after the game: "It's fine, it's just competitive game man, it's all good. Just next time don't wait till it's three seconds left to talk."
Things got heated between Luka and Book
Friendly congratulations
During the Mavs and Suns' Christmas Day game, a sweet moment was captured between two competitive foes.
Booker congratulated Doncic on his daughter, who was born earlier in December.
"Congratulations on your daughter"
Luka and Book shared a moment during their #NBAXmas matchup