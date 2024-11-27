Cam Thomas sinks a 3-pointer from the wing to give the Nets the lead late in the fourth quarter. (0:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Brooklyn Nets rising star Cam Thomas will miss three to four weeks because of a left hamstring strain, sources told ESPN.

Thomas, 23, suffered the strain while leading consecutive impressive road victories in the Bay Area, scoring 34 points on 11-of-22 shooting in a win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday then 23 points on 6-of-11 from the field in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday.

In his fourth NBA season, the guard -- already known as a dynamic scorer -- has made a leap in efficiency. After scoring 22.5 points per game in 2023-24, Thomas is averaging career highs across the board amid an All-Star-caliber start to the season: 24.7 points, 3.4 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 46.1% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from 3-point range.

Thomas ranks 14th in the NBA in scoring.

The Nets are 8-10 entering Wednesday's road game against the Suns and are currently competing for a postseason berth in the Eastern Conference.