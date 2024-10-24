Pelicans' Javonte Green comes away with the quick steal and races down the court for an emphatic one-handed dunk against the Bulls. (0:18)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray sustained a fractured left hand in Wednesday night's season-opening 123-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls, sources told ESPN.

Tests confirmed the injury to the former All-Star, who will now be sidelined for an extended period of time.

Murray put up 14 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds in his debut for New Orleans, which acquired him in an offseason trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

He appeared to either sustain or aggravate the injury with just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter. With New Orleans up 12, Murray attempted a 3-pointer from the top of the key and was fouled by Zach LaVine on his way down. Murray tumbled over and came up holding his left hand, then refused assistance when a teammate tried to lift him back up with that hand.

Murray was still able to go the free throw line, making 2-of-3, but was subbed out for good with a minute to play.

He did not speak with reporters after the game.

"Hopefully, he's not out too long," Pelicans guard CJ McCollum said.

"He looked at me and said his hand didn't feel right. He just continued to play. ... He battled through, he played and played well considering those circumstances."

Murray's status for the opener was in doubt even before his injury after he had left the team days earlier to attend to what coach Willie Green characterized as a family emergency.

He became the third player in Pelicans history with 10 assists in his team debut, joining Elfrid Payton (2018) and Baron Davis (2002). Murray had just one turnover on the night. Last season with the Hawks, he had just two games total with 10 assists and one or fewer turnovers.

"Dejounte had a rough week," McCollum said. "He played well considering he'd been gone for so long.

"He basically flirted with a triple-double tonight. He was great for us and will be great for us all season."

New Orleans already was missing star forward Zion Williamson, who was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to an illness.

The Pelicans next play Friday night at Portland -- the first of a four-game road trip on the West Coast.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.