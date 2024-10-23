NEW ORLEANS -- Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson was scratched from the lineup for the club's regular-season opener against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was ill and not in attendance for New Orleans' 123-111 win.

However, Green said the club is hopeful Williamson, who averaged 22.9 points per game last season, will be able to rejoin the team when the Pelicans begin a four-game West Coast trip in Portland on Friday.

The 6-foot-6 Williamson, the No. 1 selection out of Duke in the 2019 NBA draft, played in a career-high 70 games last season. But his absence Wednesday night became his 207th missed regular-season game in his injury-plagued pro career.

In the 184 games he has played, however, he has averaged 24.7 points.

Jose Alvarado (right knee contusion) and Dejounte Murray, who missed practice Tuesday because of personal reasons, were available for the Pelicans after being listed as questionable.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.