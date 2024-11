Herb Jones attempts to dive for a loose ball, but gets injured when Brandin Podziemski lands on him. (0:17)

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum will miss two to three weeks while forward Herb Jones is out two to four weeks because of injuries, the team announced Friday.

McCollum has been diagnosed with a right adductor strain while Jones sustained a right shoulder strain and rotator cuff tear.

McCollum, in his fourth season with the Pelicans, is averaging 18.8 points, 4.0 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Jones, in his fourth season, is averaging 6.8 points per game.