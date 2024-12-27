Luka Doncic feels some discomfort in his leg and limps to the locker room late in the second quarter. (0:52)

Dallas Mavericks All-NBA guard Luka Doncic will be reevaluated in one month after sustaining a left calf strain in Wednesday's Christmas Day loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources told ESPN on Thursday night.

Doncic underwent an MRI and received multiple opinions on the injury Thursday, sources said.

Doncic exited late in the second quarter Wednesday after grimacing in pain when he planted on his left foot after picking up his dribble. He immediately looked toward the Mavs bench to indicate he was injured and was unable to get back on defense. After the Timberwolves scored, the Mavs called a timeout with 2:31 remaining in the first half to allow Doncic to leave the game. He hobbled to the locker room for further evaluation and was ruled out minutes later.

Doncic used crutches while leaving the arena postgame.

If he's reevaluated in 30 days, Doncic will miss at least 15 games and be eliminated from contention for the NBA's awards, such as MVP and the All-NBA teams.

Doncic has a history of injuries to that calf. Most recently, he missed all of this season's training camp and preseason because of a left calf contusion. This is the third time Doncic has strained the calf in recent years. He missed the first three games of the 2022 playoffs after straining it during the regular-season finale and was sidelined for most of the 2023 preseason after straining it during a practice in Madrid.

Doncic, a first-team All-NBA selection over the past five years, has averaged 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game in 2024-25.

Doncic has already missed eight games this season because of a right knee contusion, a right wrist sprain and a left heel contusion. He returned from a two-game absence due to the heel contusion for Monday's home win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Dallas is 6-2 in those games Doncic has missed, including a loss in which co-star Kyrie Irving was also sidelined.

"Praying for Luka just to have a speedy recovery," Irving said after scoring 39 points in Wednesday's loss, when the Mavs trimmed a 28-point deficit to two points in the final minute. "However long the timetable is, we're going to have to adjust. It's just the nature of the business. Hopefully, he just takes his time and comes back when he's ready."