Remember when the Jimmy Butler saga was the top storyline of NBA trade season, you know, three days ago?

A lot has changed after weekend blockbusters sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs and Zach LaVine to the Sacramento Kings.

What hasn't changed? Butler's team, as the Miami Heat haven't found a deal for the disgruntled former All-Star wing. Let's change that.

We asked our NBA experts (Bobby Marks, Kevin Pelton and André Snellings) to come up with Butler megadeals that could shake up the league even more, including trades that feature Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal, Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton and Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle.

Let's get to the deals, starting with a new big three in Milwaukee.

Butler joins Giannis in Milwaukee