Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has sparked further speculation over his future, sharing a cryptic photo from his team's 2-2 draw with Manchester United on social media.

The photo shows Salah standing over a free-kick alongside teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

All three players are out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and, ahead of kick-off on Sunday, a new banner was unveiled on the Kop depicting the trio alongside the words: "[Liverpool owners] FSG give Mo & Co their dough."

Salah has repeatedly voiced his frustration over the lack of progress made in contract talks and last week said he was preparing for this to be his last season at the club. The 32-year-old Egypt international has so far enjoyed a stunning individual campaign, registering 18 goals and 13 assists in the Premier League to help Liverpool build up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Negotiations over a new deal have been ongoing with Salah's camp for months, however no breakthrough has yet been made. Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has been strongly linked with a summer move to Real Madrid, who have made him their top defensive target following a long-term injury to right-back Dani Carvajal.

The Spanish club made an approach to sign the 26-year-old in the January window last week but a source told ESPN their advances were quickly rebuffed by Liverpool.

Club captain Van Dijk, 33, has so-far remained tight-lipped over his future however he has spoken at length about his love for Liverpool and it is expected he will commit his future to Arne Slot's side.