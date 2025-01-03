Rob Dawson reacts to Mohamed Salah's comments that this season will be his last at Liverpool. (2:06)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah reaffirmed Friday that he is preparing for this to be his last season at the Merseyside club as negotiations have stalled over a new contract.

Salah's existing deal is set to expire at the end of the season, with teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk also out of contract in the summer.

The 32-year-old Egypt international has so far enjoyed a stunning individual campaign, registering 17 goals and 13 assists in the league to help Liverpool build up a six-point lead at the top of the table.

Negotiations over a new deal have been ongoing with Salah's camp for months; however, he confirmed Friday that he and the club are still a long way from coming to an agreement.

Asked whether he believes this will be his last season at Liverpool, Salah told Sky Sports: "So far? Yes. Into the last six months, there is no progress there, we're far away from any progress, so we just need to wait and see."

Speaking about his ambitions at the start of the season, Salah said: "The first thing that was on the list was to win the Premier League with Liverpool.

"In my interviews over the last seven or eight years, I always say [I want to win the] Champions League. But this is the first time I'm saying I really want to win the Premier League with Liverpool."

When asked why that is, he added: "I have no idea. It's probably because we didn't celebrate the one we won in the way we wanted and also, coming back here too, it's my last year in the club so you want to do something special for the city. That was the thing in my head.

"We waited for that title for 30 years or so. So, to win it and it was the pandemic at that time, we didn't really have time to celebrate it in the right way. It's not a nice thing to do, so hopefully we can do it this year."

Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold could both leave Liverpool on free transfers at the end of the season. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Alexander-Arnold's future became more complicated this week, with sources confirming to ESPN that Liverpool rebuffed an offer from Real Madrid for the England international.

Salah, Alexander Arnold and Van Dijk all played key roles in Liverpool's Premier League title-winning in campaign in 2019-20 and their Champions League triumph in 2019. They have also won the FA Cup (2022), Carabao Cup (2022, 2024), UEFA Super Cup (2019) and Club World Cup (2019) during their time at Anfield.

Liverpool begin 2025 with an eight-point lead at the top of the Premier League table, having earned 45 points from their first 18 games. Slot's team host Manchester United in their next fixture on Jan. 5.