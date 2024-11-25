Marcotti: Liverpool would be 'stupid' to give Salah anything he wants (1:46)

Mohamed Salah has said he is yet to receive a formal contract offer from Liverpool, adding that he is "more out than in" regarding whether he will stay at the club next season.

Salah, whose contract is set to expire next summer, has enjoyed an impressive individual campaign, having scored 12 goals in all competitions this term, including a brace in Liverpool's 3-2 comeback win over Southampton on Sunday.

However, speaking after the win at St Mary's, Salah admitted he was "disappointed" that the club has not yet formally tabled a new contract.

"Well, we are almost in December and I haven't received any offers yet to stay in the club, [so] I'm probably more out than in," Salah told reporters.

"You know now I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven't received anything yet about my future.

"I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans' hands. Let's wait and see. Of course [no offer is disappointing], yeah.

"I'm not going to retire soon so I'm just playing, focusing on the season and I'm trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I'm disappointed but we will see."

A source told ESPN that talks between Salah's representatives and Liverpool have been ongoing and positive, although his contract discussions were always expected to be complex and take time.

Salah signed his last Liverpool contract, which made him the club's highest earner, in June 2022. As things stand, he will be free to speak to clubs outside of England about a free transfer next summer when the winter window opens on Jan. 1.

The 32-year-old has previously been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League however he was quick to shut down such talk on Sunday afternoon.

Salah is one of three Liverpool players whose current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, with club captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold also out of contract next summer.

Information from Mark Ogden contributed to this report.