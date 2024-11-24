Steve Nicol says Liverpool still have room for improvement, despite extending their Premier League lead to eight points with a comeback win at Southampton. (1:32)

Liverpool fought back from 2-1 down on Sunday to secure a 3-2 victory over Southampton at St. Mary's that sent them eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

The visitors got in front when Curtis Jones forced Flynn Downes to give away possession in a perilous area, allowing Dominik Szoboszlai to hit an exquisite finish into the far corner.

Southampton enjoyed some bright moments throughout the first half and when Andy Robertson's foul on Tyler Dibling was adjudged to be inside the box, Adam Armstrong levelled the scoring with his follow-up effort following Caoimhín Kelleher's initial penalty save.

The Reds were slow to start the second half and fell behind when a catalogue of errors saw Dibling combine with Armstrong, who found Mateus Fernandes to put the Saints ahead. Liverpool attacked quicker after the introductions of Luis Díaz and Alexis Mac Allister, and parity was restored when Mohamed Salah finished past the out-of-position Alex McCarthy from Ryan Gravenberch's ball over the top.

Arne Slot's side eventually took the lead from the penalty spot after a simple handball decision against Southampton substitute Yukinari Sugawara, allowing Salah to secure his brace -- and a yellow card after taking his shirt off as he celebrated.

Positives

Liverpool responded well after a sloppy start, with two of their stars of the season so far in Salah and Gravenberch coming to their rescue.

Negatives

Liverpool's defenders made too many mistakes and didn't dominate enough in their individual duels against a team that is battling against relegation.

Manager rating (1-10; 10 = best)

Arne Slot, 7 -- Liverpool looked improved after their manager's double substitution, and Slot ensured his side had control of the match in the final minutes as Southampton pushed for an equaliser.

Player ratings

GK Caoimhín Kelleher, 7 -- The Republic of Ireland international produced a strong save to deny Downes in the 33rd minute, and he was unlucky to concede after saving the initial penalty from Armstrong.

DF Andy Robertson, 5 -- The left-back had some bright moments going forward but struggled to contain Southampton's Dibling, giving away a penalty from a poorly timed challenge right on the edge of the box.

DF Virgil van Dijk, 6 -- It wasn't clear what Liverpool's captain was doing when giving away the ball prior to Southampton winning a penalty, with a rare error in possession from him. Improved in the second half as the Reds began to press.

DF Ibrahima Konaté, 5 -- Untidy with some of his defensive work and booked in the first half, but could have been a little bit unlucky with Southampton striker Paul Onuachu pulling him into the challenge.

DF Conor Bradley, 6 -- Looked to stretch the play down the right flank and got into some promising shooting positions, while he also didn't allow much from the opposition to develop down his side. Inverted more in the second half and helped create space for his teammates.

Mohamed Salah continued his flying form with two goals that sealed Liverpool's win at Southampton. John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

MF Ryan Gravenberch, 8 -- Consistently shifted the ball forward and produced a crucial assist by playing in Salah for the equaliser. Battled well in midfield, and important as the Reds saw the game out after going ahead.

MF Curtis Jones, 6 -- Improved as the match went on and helped set the tempo in midfield. Played a part in Liverpool's opener after forcing a mistake from Downes with his counter-press.

MF Dominik Szoboszlai, 7 -- An excellent left-footed finish from the Hungary international got Liverpool ahead, capping an overall positive performance as he pressed well and always tried to play positively. Worked tirelessly throughout the 90 minutes.

FW Cody Gakpo, 7 -- Gakpo was one of the standouts in the first half and looked confident against his marker. Unlucky not to get an assist with some dangerous crosses delivered into the box. Replaced on the hour mark.

FW Darwin Núñez, 5 -- Struggled to find space against Southampton's defensive line that deployed as a back-five without the ball, and the 25-year-old's link-up play was disappointing with passes often overhit. Almost found Díaz in the second half with a bright run and pass across the box. Helped create some chaos prior to Liverpool winning a penalty.

FW Mohamed Salah, 8 -- Salah should have done better with his chance in the 20th minute, and after fading out of the game slightly, he re-ignited Liverpool hopes with a swift and well-timed run and finish past McCarthy. Composed from the penalty spot with a crucial strike that secured the three points.

Substitutes (players introduced after 70 minutes = no rating)

Luis Díaz (Gakpo, 60') 7 -- Came close to scoring soon after coming on when almost combining with Núñez. Looked to attack his marker directly and was a constant threat on the left-flank.

Alexis Mac Allister (Jones, 60') 6 -- Helped Liverpool control the game from midfield and often made the right decision to bypass Southampton's press. An ambitious effort from range was put over the bar.

Wataru Endō (Núñez, 90') N/R -- On for the eight minutes of added time as Liverpool looked to see the game out.