Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Everton v Aston Villa
Goodison Park
Wednesday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala
LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jack Harrison
ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin
Injury/suspension updates:
Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, ankle, DOUBT
Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey
ST Ollie Watkins
Injury/suspension updates:
Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
Emiliano Martínez, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
John McGinn, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
Diego Carlos, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18
Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
King Power Stadium
Wednesday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jakub Stolarczyk
LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks
LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew
ST Jamie Vardy
Injury/suspension updates:
Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
Jannik Vestergaard, D, hamstring, DOUBT
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Injury/suspension updates:
Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Will Hughes, M, foot, DOUBT
Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
St. James' Park
Wednesday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Martin Dúbravka
LB Lewis Hall | CB Sven Botman | CB Dan Burn | RB Valentino Livramento
CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Injury/suspension updates:
Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Alexander Isak, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18
Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Pedro Lima
AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Injury/suspension updates:
Craig Dawson, D, calf, DOUBT
Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Mario Lemina, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
Nélson Semedo, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
Emirates Stadium
Wednesday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Leandro Trossard
Injury/suspension updates:
Riccardo Calafiori, D, strain, DOUBT
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Ethan Nwaneri, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
Jurriën Timber, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Antonin Kinsky
LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
DM Lucas Bergvall | DM Pape Matar Sarr
LW Son Heung-Min | AM Dejan Kulusevski | RW Brennan Johnson
ST Dominic Solanke
Injury/suspension updates:
Rodrigo Bentancur, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Richarlison, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Fraser Forster, G, illness, DOUBT
Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 23
Ipswich Town v Brighton & Hove Albion
Portman Road
Thursday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Christian Walton
LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson
LM Nathan Broadhead | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Wes Burns
ST Liam Delap
Injury/suspension updates:
Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Omari Hutchinson, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, strain, DOUBT
Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Julio Enciso | RW Brajan Gruda
ST Danny Welbeck
Injury/suspension updates:
Lewis Dunk, D, calf, DOUBT
Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
João Pedro, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Yankuba Minteh, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Georginio Rutter, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
Manchester United v Southampton
Old Trafford
Thursday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
LM Tyrell Malacia | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
AM Amad Diallo | AM Bruno Fernandes
ST Rasmus Højlund
Injury/suspension updates:
Diogo Dalot, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 19
Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT
Mason Mount, F/M, strain, DOUBT
Marcus Rashford, F, illness, DOUBT
Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Nathan Wood
LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Yukinari Sugawara
AM Tyler Dibling | AM Mateus Fernandes
ST Paul Onuachu
Injury/suspension updates:
Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
Flynn Downes, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25