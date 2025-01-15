        <
          Premier League injury news, predicted lineups, fantasy updates

          Jan 15, 2025, 12:32 PM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

          Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

          Everton v Aston Villa
          Goodison Park
          Wednesday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young
          DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala
          LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jack Harrison
          ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, ankle, DOUBT
          Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19
          Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
          DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
          LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
          Emiliano Martínez, G, undisclosed, DOUBT
          John McGinn, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29
          Diego Carlos, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18
          Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

          Leicester City v Crystal Palace
          King Power Stadium
          Wednesday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jakub Stolarczyk
          LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin
          DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks
          LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
          Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15
          Jannik Vestergaard, D, hamstring, DOUBT

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Will Hughes, M, foot, DOUBT
          Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

          Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          St. James' Park
          Wednesday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Martin Dúbravka
          LB Lewis Hall | CB Sven Botman | CB Dan Burn | RB Valentino Livramento
          CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
          FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Alexander Isak, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18
          Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Pedro Lima
          AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Craig Dawson, D, calf, DOUBT
          Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16
          Mario Lemina, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15
          Nélson Semedo, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

          Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur
          Emirates Stadium
          Wednesday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
          FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Leandro Trossard

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Riccardo Calafiori, D, strain, DOUBT
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Ethan Nwaneri, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8
          Jurriën Timber, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Antonin Kinsky
          LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro
          DM Lucas Bergvall | DM Pape Matar Sarr
          LW Son Heung-Min | AM Dejan Kulusevski | RW Brennan Johnson
          ST Dominic Solanke

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Rodrigo Bentancur, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Richarlison, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Fraser Forster, G, illness, DOUBT
          Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26
          Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25
          Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 23

          Ipswich Town v Brighton & Hove Albion
          Portman Road
          Thursday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Christian Walton
          LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson
          LM Nathan Broadhead | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Wes Burns
          ST Liam Delap

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Omari Hutchinson, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, strain, DOUBT
          Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Julio Enciso | RW Brajan Gruda
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Lewis Dunk, D, calf, DOUBT
          Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT
          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          João Pedro, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25
          Yankuba Minteh, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Georginio Rutter, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

          Manchester United v Southampton
          Old Trafford
          Thursday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez
          LM Tyrell Malacia | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui
          AM Amad Diallo | AM Bruno Fernandes
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Diogo Dalot, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 19
          Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT
          Mason Mount, F/M, strain, DOUBT
          Marcus Rashford, F, illness, DOUBT
          Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Nathan Wood
          LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Yukinari Sugawara
          AM Tyler Dibling | AM Mateus Fernandes
          ST Paul Onuachu

          Injury/suspension updates:

          Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15
          Flynn Downes, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1
          Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25