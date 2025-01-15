Craig Burley believes Arsenal are lacking a clinical edge up front following their FA Cup exit to Manchester United. (1:04)

Open Extended Reactions

Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Everton v Aston Villa

Goodison Park

Wednesday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Ashley Young

DM Idrissa Gueye | DM Orel Mangala

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jack Harrison

ST Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Injury/suspension updates:

Armando Broja, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, ankle, DOUBT

Seamus Coleman, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

James Garner, M, back, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Tim Iroegbunam, M, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Dwight McNeil, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 19

Youssef Chermiti, F, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Lucas Digne | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash

DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara

LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Morgan Rogers | RW Leon Bailey

ST Ollie Watkins

Injury/suspension updates:

Ross Barkley, M, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

Emiliano Martínez, G, undisclosed, DOUBT

John McGinn, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

Diego Carlos, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18

Pau Torres, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

King Power Stadium

Wednesday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jakub Stolarczyk

LB Victor Kristiansen | CB Conor Coady | CB Jannik Vestergaard | RB James Justin

DM Boubakary Soumaré | DM Harry Winks

LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Jordan Ayew

ST Jamie Vardy

Injury/suspension updates:

Odsonne Édouard, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Mads Hermansen, G, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Wilfred Ndidi, M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Ricardo Pereira, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 15

Jannik Vestergaard, D, hamstring, DOUBT

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Marc Guéhi | CB Maxence Lacroix

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Will Hughes | CM Jefferson Lerma | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Injury/suspension updates:

Matheus França, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Will Hughes, M, foot, DOUBT

Adam Wharton, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Newcastle United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

St. James' Park

Wednesday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Martin Dúbravka

LB Lewis Hall | CB Sven Botman | CB Dan Burn | RB Valentino Livramento

CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali

FWL Anthony Gordon | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Injury/suspension updates:

Harvey Barnes, F/M, thigh, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Alexander Isak, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Emil Krafth, D, collarbone, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Nick Pope, G, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 18

Callum Wilson, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Santiago Bueno | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Pedro Lima

AM Goncalo Guedes | AM Matheus Cunha

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Injury/suspension updates:

Craig Dawson, D, calf, DOUBT

Toti Gomes, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Mario Lemina, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 15

Nélson Semedo, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT

Boubacar Traoré, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Feb. 16

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Emirates Stadium

Wednesday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Myles Lewis-Skelly | CB Gabriel Magalhães | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Martin Ødegaard | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice

FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Kai Havertz | FWR Leandro Trossard

Injury/suspension updates:

Riccardo Calafiori, D, strain, DOUBT

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Ethan Nwaneri, M, strain, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Bukayo Saka, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Mar. 8

Jurriën Timber, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Ben White, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 29

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Antonin Kinsky

LB Djed Spence | CB Radu Dragusin | CB Archie Gray | RB Pedro Porro

DM Lucas Bergvall | DM Pape Matar Sarr

LW Son Heung-Min | AM Dejan Kulusevski | RW Brennan Johnson

ST Dominic Solanke

Injury/suspension updates:

Rodrigo Bentancur, M, concussion, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Ben Davies, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Richarlison, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Destiny Udogie, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Fraser Forster, G, illness, DOUBT

Wilson Odobert, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Cristian Romero, D, quadriceps, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Micky van de Ven, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Guglielmo Vicario, G, ankle, OUT, estimated return Feb. 25

Timo Werner, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 23

Ipswich Town v Brighton & Hove Albion

Portman Road

Thursday, 7.30 p.m. GMT / 2.30 p.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Christian Walton

LB Leif Davis | CB Jacob Greaves | CB Dara O'Shea | CB Luke Woolfenden | RB Ben Johnson

LM Nathan Broadhead | CM Jens Cajuste | CM Sam Morsy | RM Wes Burns

ST Liam Delap

Injury/suspension updates:

Conor Chaplin, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Omari Hutchinson, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, strain, DOUBT

Axel Tuanzebe, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Joël Veltman

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM Julio Enciso | RW Brajan Gruda

ST Danny Welbeck

Injury/suspension updates:

Lewis Dunk, D, calf, DOUBT

Evan Ferguson, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Jack Hinshelwood, M/D, knee, DOUBT

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

João Pedro, F/M, ankle, DOUBT

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Feb. 14

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Yankuba Minteh, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Georginio Rutter, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Mats Wieffer, M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25

Manchester United v Southampton

Old Trafford

Thursday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Matthijs de Ligt | CB Harry Maguire | CB Lisandro Martínez

LM Tyrell Malacia | CM Kobbie Mainoo | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Noussair Mazraoui

AM Amad Diallo | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Rasmus Højlund

Injury/suspension updates:

Diogo Dalot, M/D, suspension, due back Jan. 19

Victor Lindelöf, D, concussion, DOUBT

Mason Mount, F/M, strain, DOUBT

Marcus Rashford, F, illness, DOUBT

Luke Shaw, D, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 26

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Nathan Wood

LM Kyle Walker-Peters | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Yukinari Sugawara

AM Tyler Dibling | AM Mateus Fernandes

ST Paul Onuachu

Injury/suspension updates:

Gavin Bazunu, G, achilles, OUT, estimated return Feb. 15

Flynn Downes, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Jack Stephens, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Feb. 1

Ross Stewart, F, calf, OUT, estimated return Jan. 25