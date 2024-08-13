Open Extended Reactions

England forward Cole Palmer has signed a two-year contract extension that ties him to Chelsea until 2033, the Premier League club said Tuesday.

Palmer joined from Manchester City in September last year and was one of the best players in the Premier League, finishing the campaign with 22 goals -- only behind Manchester City's Erling Haaland -- and securing a place in England's squad for the European Championship.

The 22-year-old Palmer scored for England as a substitute in a 2-1 loss to Spain in the final.

He is now signed to Chelsea for the next nine years, continuing the club's policy of tying down its young players to long-term deals.

"I achieved a lot in my first season here," he said. "And hopefully I can continue to experience great things at this club, both on a personal level and in terms of bringing success and trophies to Chelsea."

Palmer is on the six-man shortlist for the Professional Footballers' Association player of the year. The winner will be announced on Aug. 20.