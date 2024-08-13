Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he "doesn't know" how hungry his side are despite today's Community Shield win over Manchester United. (1:12)

Manchester City's title-winning trio Erling Haaland, Phil Foden and Rodri lead the PFA men's Player of the Year shortlist which was announced on Tuesday, with Arsenal's Martin Ødegaard and Chelsea's Cole Palmer also in contention for the honour.

Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins, who helped the club qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 1982-83, rounds out the nominations as players vote for their star performers from the 2023-24 Premier League season.

Foden, a two-time Premier League Young Player of the Year award winner, has already claimed the Premier League's Player of the Season and the Football Writers' Player of the Season.

Haaland earned his second consecutive Golden Boot last term with 27 league goals, while Rodri went 74 games unbeaten for club and country until the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United as City won their fourth successive league title.

Palmer stands as the only candidate with a chance of winning both the Young Player of the Year award and the main prize after a stunning debut campaign at Stamford Bridge in which he amassed 22 goals and 11 assists.

Phil Foden and Erling Haaland helped Man City win their fourth successive Premier League title. Michael Regan/Getty Images

The PFA also announced the nominations for the women's PFA Player of the Year, including Lauren James, Erin Cuthbert and Khadija "Bunny" Shaw.

James, Cuthbert and Chelsea teammate Niamh Charles helped the west London club to their fifth successive Women's Super League (WSL) title, while Shaw was the division's top scorer with 22 as Manchester City pushed the title race to the final day.

City's Yui Hasegawa and Lauren Hemp also also on made the shortlist, with the former vying to become the first Japanese player to win the prestigious individual award.

The winners of both prizes will be announced on Aug. 20.